FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming Release Date, Rewards And All You Need To Know

In the past, EA Sports has frequently teamed up with Amazon and its content streaming platform Twitch to offer players some exclusive packs for their Ultimate Teams. This year should be no different as the developers will most likely look to capitalise on the hype of their latest release, FIFA 21, to bring some player packs exclusively for Prime users on Amazon.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards: What to expect?

The last time EA Sports made the announcement for Twitch Prime Gaming rewards was back in August 2020, before the official release of FIFA 21. In the latter stages of FIFA Ultimate Team 20 (FUT 20), the prime packs were quite helpful for players looking to add some useful players to trade or use in SBC (squad building challenges) to upgrade their teams before the season comes to a close. The August Twitch Prime Gaming reward pack offered a six-player pack to Prime users. This included an 83 or higher-rated player card and five rare Gold cards (79 or less overall).

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming: Release date

EA Sports is yet to reveal the date for the arrival of Twitch Prime Gaming on FIFA 21. However, players can expect an announcement or a teaser very soon as they approach the festive end to the season. The announcement could be crammed between FIFA 21's upcoming Halloween and Christmas packs.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards?

Players can claim the rewards by linking their Twitch accounts to Amazon Prime and EA Sports. As this offer is only for Prime subscribers, linking the aforementioned accounts should allow users to access the Twitch Prime crown section. The reward needs to be claimed from the page before it can be redeemed in FIFA 21. Once claimed on Twitch, the pack should be available in FUT Store under 'My Packs'. The traditional pack opening method should reveal the players or the new rewards that come with Prime Gaming.

In addition to FIFA 21, Prime Users also get rewards on a monthly basis in most of the popular gaming titles like Valorant, League of Legends and Apex Legends. Members also have access to several new games for free.

