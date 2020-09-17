Madden 21 Update 1.09 Patch Notes Are Out; Know All Details

Madden NFL has always been a money producing franchise for EA sports, but that is not the case this time around. The NFL sports game Madden 21 has taken a huge hit as fans haven’t accepted the new addition to the franchise gracefully. Madden 21 sales have suffered a bump as the fans and players of the game are completely disappointed by the final product provided to them by EA. Madden 21 is trying to redeem itself by releasing updates and patches. Madden 21 update 1.09 just came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Madden 21 update 1.09 Patch notes.

Madden 21 has released this update to increase game optimization and performance. These tweaks in the Madden 21 update will make the game experience a tad better. Here are the Madden 21 patch notes:

MUT Squads: Addressed an issue when MUT Squad Roles are not being respected properly when performing certain pass plays

MUT Squads: Addressed an issue when on Fake Kick run plays the MUT Squad Roles were not being respected properly

Addressed an issue when two users on offense cannot pass the ball after a handoff on RPO Peeks and Reads

Addressed additional visual issues with player uniforms

Addressed an issue where Origin PC players would receive an error message and were unable to boot Madden NFL 21

Madden 21 Community requests

The gaming community of Madden 21 is extremely active and vocal about its concerns. They put in community requests to the game so that they can speed up the motion of things with the help of the majority. Here are the recent community requests that have been made which Madden 21 is working on.

Redesigning the UI for player card career stats: One of the most popular requests is for a complete rehaul of the player card. The players want the player card to be a more in-depth one and include more information like season stats.

Player Development traits: Players want the Player Development traits to be tuned in the franchise mode to create a proper balance of X-factor and Superstar players while going ahead a number of years in a franchise.

Customization of X-Factor and Superstar abilities: This is one of the most asked requests from the community. Players want to place an X-factor ability to any of the players through the edit player feature. After reaching the level to unlock and X-Factor ability the player wants to be able to customize these Superstar and X-factor abilities according to the availability in the position group. They want this feature to be present in both offline and online Franchises.

Playoff Bracket: Players want a visual playoff bracket that coincides with the new Wild Card Format. Players won't see the full playoff picture with the help of this feature.

