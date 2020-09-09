Madden 21 QB Ratings - Top Overall Quarterbacks In The Video Game

EA Sports finally launched its much-anticipated American football video game Madden NFL 21 which features impressive lifelike gameplay and offers plenty of improvements over earlier versions in terms of player abilities. And while the video game already features a long list of players, it has just brought quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the video game franchise after being away for four years. But despite the absence, EA has given him an overall rating of 81, which makes him better than most of the starting quarterbacks in the game who are placed below him.

How Colin Kaepernick compares to other starting quarterbacks?

The free-agent QB has been placed higher than these Week One starting quarterbacks:

Ryan Tannehill - 80 overall

Derek Carr - 79 overall

Baker Mayfield - 78 overall

Cam Newton - 78 overall

Josh Allen - 77 overall

Kyler Murray - 77 overall

Jared Goff - 76 overall

Joe Burrow - 76 overall

Teddy Bridgewater - 75 overall

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 74 overall

Sam Darnold - 73 overall

Daniel Jones - 72 overall

Mitchell Trubisky - 72 overall

Drew Lock - 70 overall

Dwayne Haskins - 70 overall

Gardner Minshew - 70 overall

Madden 21 QB ratings: Top overall quarterbacks

EA Sports has also rolled out the entire Madden NFL 21 player ratings for all of its quarterbacks a while ago. Patrick Mahomes takes the top spot with an overall rating of 99. This makes him the only quarterback in the league to hold the rating. Apart from him, there are only a few quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21 who are able to secure 90 or higher in terms of the overall rating. Here's a look at all the overall top-rated quarterbacks in Madden NFL 21.

Patrick Mahomes - 99 overall

Russell Wilson - 97 overall

Lamar Jackson - 94 overall

Drew Brees - 93 overall

Tom Brady - 90 overall

Aaron Rodgers - 89 overall

Matt Ryan - 87 overall

Deshaun Watson - 86 overall

Dak Prescott - 84 overall

Carson Wentz - 84 overall

Jimmy Garoppolo - 83 overall

Matthew Stafford - 83 overall

Kirk Cousins - 82 overall

Philip Rivers - 82 overall

Image credits: EA