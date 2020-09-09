Madden 21 Team Ratings: A Look At The Overall, Offense, And Defense Of Each Team

Madden NFL 21 has gained enough popularity since releasing last month for its solid gameplay and graphical improvements over earlier versions. The video game also features tons of improvements in terms of player abilities, giving an authentic look at the attributes and skills that the players display in real-life NFL games.

And while there are plenty of exciting features to look forward to, one of the most important elements is the player and team ratings. Today, we take you through the team ratings for each team in Madden NFL 21.

Madden 21 team ratings

We have listed down the team ratings for all the 32 teams in Madden 21 in terms of their Overall, Offense, and Defense. This will help you decide the right team depending on your play style. However, teams like New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers are some of the teams with the best stats.

New Orleans Saints

93 Overall

96 Offense

86 Defense

Baltimore Ravens

87 Overall

89 Offense

86 Defense

San Francisco 49ers

89 Overall

84 Offense

87 Defense

Kansas City Chiefs

88 Overall

92 Offense

77 Defense

Dallas Cowboys

86 Overall

87 Offense

82 Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85 Overall

87 Offense

83 Defense

Green Bay Packers

86 Overall

89 Offense

80 Defense

Seattle Seahawks

85 Overall

88 Offense

80 Defense

Philadelphia Eagles

84 Overall

80 Offense

76 Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers

84 Overall

79 Offense

84 Defense

Houston Texans

84 Overall

78 Offense

79 Defense

Indianapolis Colts

83 Overall

83 Offense

76 Defense

Buffalo Bills

83 Overall

77 Offense

84 Defense

Minnesota Vikings

83 Overall

80 Offense

81 Defense

Cleveland Browns

82 Overall

82 Offense

76 Defense

Chicago Bears

82 Overall

73 Offense

88 Defense

Los Angeles Chargers

81 Overall

74 Offense

83 Defense

Atlanta Falcons

81 Overall

85 Offense

72 Defense

Las Vegas Raiders

80 Overall

81 Offense

74 Defense

Tennessee Titans

80 Overall

77 Offense

81 Defense

Arizona Cardinals

80 Overall

76 Offense

79 Defense

New England Patriots

79 Overall

75 Offense

85 Defense

Denver Broncos

79 Overall

69 Offense

84 Defense

Los Angeles Rams

78 Overall

74 Offense

82 Defense

Detroit Lions

78 Overall

76 Offense

78 Defense

Carolina Panthers

77 Overall

75 Offense

72 Defense

New York Giants

76 Overall

83 Offense

74 Defense

Miami Dolphins

76 Overall

69 Offense

78 Defense

Cincinnati Bengals

75 Overall

71 Offense

85 Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars

74 Overall

71 Offense

72 Defense

New York Jets

75 Overall

67 Offense

75 Defense

Washington Football Team

74 Overall

66 Offense

77 Defense

Image credits: EA