Last Updated:

Madden 21 Team Ratings: A Look At The Overall, Offense, And Defense Of Each Team

The team ratings for Madden 21 has been revealed in terms of their Overall, Offense, and Defense. Continue reading for the ratings of all 32 teams in the league

Written By
Danish Ansari
Madden 21

Madden NFL 21 has gained enough popularity since releasing last month for its solid gameplay and graphical improvements over earlier versions. The video game also features tons of improvements in terms of player abilities, giving an authentic look at the attributes and skills that the players display in real-life NFL games.

And while there are plenty of exciting features to look forward to, one of the most important elements is the player and team ratings. Today, we take you through the team ratings for each team in Madden NFL 21.

Also Read | Madden 21 Glitches Becomes The Game's Main Talking Point; Fans Call It 'infuriating

Madden 21 team ratings

We have listed down the team ratings for all the 32 teams in Madden 21 in terms of their Overall, Offense, and Defense. This will help you decide the right team depending on your play style. However, teams like New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers are some of the teams with the best stats.

Also Read | Madden 21 Trial Not Working: Here's How To Troubleshoot The Issue

New Orleans Saints

  • 93 Overall
  • 96 Offense
  • 86 Defense

Baltimore Ravens

  • 87 Overall
  • 89 Offense
  • 86 Defense

San Francisco 49ers

  • 89 Overall
  • 84 Offense
  • 87 Defense

Kansas City Chiefs

  • 88 Overall
  • 92 Offense
  • 77 Defense

Dallas Cowboys

  • 86 Overall
  • 87 Offense
  • 82 Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • 85 Overall
  • 87 Offense
  • 83 Defense

Green Bay Packers

  • 86 Overall
  • 89 Offense
  • 80 Defense

Seattle Seahawks

  • 85 Overall
  • 88 Offense
  • 80 Defense

Philadelphia Eagles

  • 84 Overall
  • 80 Offense
  • 76 Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 84 Overall
  • 79 Offense
  • 84 Defense

Houston Texans

  • 84 Overall
  • 78 Offense
  • 79 Defense

Indianapolis Colts

  • 83 Overall
  • 83 Offense
  • 76 Defense

Buffalo Bills

  • 83 Overall
  • 77 Offense
  • 84 Defense

Minnesota Vikings

  • 83 Overall
  • 80 Offense
  • 81 Defense

Also Read | Madden 21 Sales Suffers Huge Blow, Fans Take To Twitter To Express Disappointment

Cleveland Browns

  • 82 Overall
  • 82 Offense
  • 76 Defense

Chicago Bears

  • 82 Overall
  • 73 Offense
  • 88 Defense

Los Angeles Chargers

  • 81 Overall
  • 74 Offense
  • 83 Defense

Atlanta Falcons

  • 81 Overall
  • 85 Offense
  • 72 Defense

Las Vegas Raiders

  • 80 Overall
  • 81 Offense
  • 74 Defense

Tennessee Titans

  • 80 Overall
  • 77 Offense
  • 81 Defense

Arizona Cardinals

  • 80 Overall
  • 76 Offense
  • 79 Defense

New England Patriots

  • 79 Overall
  • 75 Offense
  • 85 Defense

Denver Broncos

  • 79 Overall
  • 69 Offense
  • 84 Defense

Los Angeles Rams

  • 78 Overall
  • 74 Offense
  • 82 Defense

Detroit Lions

  • 78 Overall
  • 76 Offense
  • 78 Defense

Carolina Panthers

  • 77 Overall
  • 75 Offense
  • 72 Defense

New York Giants

  • 76 Overall
  • 83 Offense
  • 74 Defense

Miami Dolphins

  • 76 Overall
  • 69 Offense
  • 78 Defense

Cincinnati Bengals

  • 75 Overall
  • 71 Offense
  • 85 Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 74 Overall
  • 71 Offense
  • 72 Defense

New York Jets

  • 75 Overall
  • 67 Offense
  • 75 Defense

Washington Football Team

  • 74 Overall
  • 66 Offense
  • 77 Defense

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Roblox Without Having To Leave The Game?

Image credits: EA

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND