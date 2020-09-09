How To Slide In Madden 21? Follow These Guidelines To Make A QB Slide

Madden 21 has been creating much hype around the upcoming game. The players have been playing the new edition of this game since it was released on August 28, 2020. The players have been playing the game and certainly have given their reviews about the same. Buy a number of them have been facing some issues with the game. Read more to know other details about Madden 21.

How to slide in Madden 21?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about Madden 21 and its features. The makers have introduced some never seen before additions to the game This has been creating much anticipation amongst the players. They have been asking a lot of questions like, “how to slide in Madden 21” and other details about the latest Madden game. Because of the number of queries, these questions have been trending on social media lately. Thus we have picked up these questions and answered them to clear your doubts. Read more to know about Madden 21.

Press the R2/RT and L2/LT. Then hold Square/X (the dive button) to slide in Madden 21. Even Though the game shows that the QB moving a couple of yards forward the ball will be seen placed at the location when his backside touches the grass. But in order to made a QB slide, the player needs to fulfil these specific specifications. Here is something to follow when you are making a QB slide in MAdden 21.

The player must have direct control over the ballcarrier.

You need to be controlling the QB. You need the player to begin a passing play by holding R2 on PS4 and RT on Xbox One.

You need to be controlling the QB and the player needs to be beyond the line of scrimmage.

More about Madden 21

EA team themselves have revealed the Madden 21 ratings in groups of players. They first started by revealing all the players that have a 99 Madden 21 rating. Players like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore and Christian McCaffrey are all part of the 99 ranked group. Here are some of the most top-rated players from the latest, Madden 21.

Aaron Donald – 99

George Kittle – 98

Deandre Hopkins – 98

Bobby Wagner – 98

J.J. Watt – 98

Zack Martin – 98

Khalil Mack – 97

Von Miller – 97

Russell Wilson – 97

