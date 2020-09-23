Madden 21 Update: Get A Complete List Of Madden 21 Roster Ratings Here

Madden 21 has had one of the bumpiest starts compared to any other game from the franchise. The game is frantically trying to stay ahead in the competition but there are many obstacles to overcome. Madden 21 is constantly releasing updates to make their game better for the fans. Fans have expressed bitter disappointment during the game’s release and have made #NFLdropEA trend globally on Twitter. Madden 21 is here with its roster’s ratings update. This whole month player’s ratings will fluctuate according to their performance in the NFL. Their performance will reflect in the player ratings in Madden 21.

Madden 21 roster and ratings update

It has been a pretty good week for the players in Week 2. All the pre-season matches are over and players are performing to take their team to the highest level. Due to their performance, some players’ over ratings have increased and some players have suffered a decrease in their overall ratings too. Here’s the complete list of ratings that have changed:

Increased Ratings

Russell Wilson +1 (Overall 98) Davante Adams +1 (Overall 95) Jamal Adams +1 (Overall 92) Aaron Rodgers +1 (Overall 90) Josh Jacobs +2 (Overall 90) Mark Andrews +2 (Overall 88) Matt Ryan +1 (Overall 88) Andrew Whitworth +1 (Overall 87) Chris Carson +1 (Overall 87) Desmond King II +2 (Overall 87) T.J. Watt +1 (Overall 87) Robby Anderson +1 (Overall 85) Calvin Ridley +1 (Overall 84) John Brown +1 (Overall 83) Jonathan Allen +1 (Overall 83) Ben Roethlisberger +1 (Overall 82) Dallas Goedert +1 (Overall 82) Marcus Maye +1 (Overall 82) Bud Dupree +1 (Overall 81) Chase Young +1 (Overall 81) Leonard Williams +1 (Overall 81) Marquise Brown +1 (Overall 81) Adrian Peterson +2 (Overall 80) Byron Murphy Jr. +1 (Overall 80) Corey Davis +1 (Overall 80) Darius Slayton +1 (Overall 80) Derek Carr +1 (Overall 80) Jesse Bates III +1 (Overall 80) Takkarist McKinley +1 (Overall 80)

Decreased Ratings

Zach Martin -1 (Overall 97) Nick Chubb -1 (Overall 91) Rob Gronkowski -1 (Overall 91) Odell Beckham Jr. -1 (Overall 90) Saquon Barkley -1 (Overall 90) Aaron Jones -1 (Overall 89) Joe Mixon -1 (Overall 88) Austin Hooper -2 (Overall 87) Le’Veon Bell -1 (Overall 86) Everson Griffen -2 (Overall 85) D.J. Moore -1 (Overall 84) Mike McGlinchey -1 (Overall 84) Phillip Lindsay -1 (Overall 84) Carson Wentz -1 (Overall 83) Anthony Harris -1 (Overall 83) Jason Peters -1 (Overall 82) Jimmy Ward -1 (Overall 82) Larry Fitzgerald -1 (Overall 82) Leighton Vander Esch -1 (Overall 81) Philip Rivers -1 (Overall 81) Dante Fowler Jr. -1 (Overall 80) Duke Johnson Jr. -1 (Overall 80) Kenny Stills -1 (Overall 80)

Promo image source: Madden NFL 21 Twitter handle