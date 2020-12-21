Madden 21 Zero Chill: Learn What Is Chill Factor And How To Raise It

Madden 21 didn’t have the best of starts for this instalment to the franchise. The fans were annoyed by the game that was released and wanted the NFL to drop EA. After some time has passed and updates and patches have been installed, the game is steadier and the player issues have died down. Madden 21 has added new content for their players in their updates regularly, one of the latest updates has a feature called the Chill factor. Players are wondering what is chill factor in Madden 21.

What is Chill Factor in Madden 21?

Zero Chill is the latest feature for their Ultimate Team game mode. It has been added as a winter update to the game. Zero Chill has new content that will provide the players with cool challenges and help upgrade their ultimate team. Players need to play, collect and upgrade in this game mode, as this will help increase their Chill Factor, unlock new experiences, and play new challenges.

There are two new currencies that have added to the game with Zero Chill, Snow, and Chill Factor. Many players have been asking how to get chill Factor or how to raise chill factor. Chill factor is the new ranking system for the Zero Chill mode. Players need to complete Zero Chill Challenges, Daily Objective Lists, Sets, and purchase certain packs in the Store and that’s how to get chill factor and how to raise chill factor.

Madden 21 Chill Factor Rewards and Zero Chill Players

Check out the Madden 21 Chill Factor rewards and the Zero Chill players below:

Madden 21 Chill Factor Rewards

Tier 1 – Play a Challenge to earn 500x Snow.

Tier 2 – Play a Challenge to earn 500x Snow.

Tier 3 – Play a Challenge to earn Beast Food collectible.

Tier 4 – Play a Challenge to earn 500x Snow.

Tier 5 – Play a Challenge to earn a NAT 93 OVR ZC Hero Fantasy Pack.

Madden 21 Zero Chill Players

95 Charles Woodson (Master)

95 Derrick Henry (Master)

93 Zach Ertz

93 Kenyan Drake

93 Odell Beckham Jr

93 Geno Atkins

93 Justin Houston

93 Malcolm Jenkins

89 T.Y. Hilton

89 Josh Allen

87 Xavier Woods

87 Carson Wentz

85 L.J. Fort

85 Greg Van Roten

83 Cody Whitehair

83 Taron Johnson

81 Robert Tonyan

81 Zach Cunningham

Frozen Players

Jonnu Smith - 92 OVR

Kenny Golladay - 92 OVR

Deion Jones - 92 OVR

James Bradberry IV - 92 OVR

Snow Beasts

Marshon Lattimore - 93 OVR

Jason Kelce - 93 OVR

Eddie Jackson - 93 OVR

Lamar Jackson - 93 OVR

