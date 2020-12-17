GTA 5 Bolt Cutters: Learn How To Find All Bolt Cutters Locations Here

Quick links:
GTA 5 online has finally come out with its latest update. Players have been waiting for this content update since it was announced during the PS5 Game Showcase event. Initially, the players thought that they will be getting some hot GTA 6 news, but it turned out to be a new update for the ongoing GTA 5 Online Franchise.
The latest GTA 5 Update brings a brand new heist for the players that are based on a completely newly created island. This heist is called the Cayo Perico heist. Some players have been facing trouble trying to find GTA 5 Bolt Cutters.
In one of the missions for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA online, the players need to gather some Bolt Cutters. These Bolt Cutters have been spread out across the new island that has been added for the GTA Online heist. The players have been having a hard time figuring out all bolt cutters locations as it does not spawn at the same place every time.
The Bolt Cutters do not spawn at the same location for all players, it is different for every player. All Bolt Cutters Locations have a red toolbox near it, so this is one of the giveaways for the Bolt Cutter Locations.
The GTA Online update has added a new heist called Cayo Perico. This heist was announced during the PS5 game showcase and players have been anticipating its release since then. The new heist has many points of interest, these points of interest need to be explored by the players to complete certain tasks for the Cayo Perico Heist. Check out all the Cayo Perico map points of interest below:
