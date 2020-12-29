Metro Exodus System Requirement For Smooth Gaming Experience

Metro exodus, a game developed by 4A games and Deep silver, is a game trilogy based on Dimitry Glukhovsky’s novel of the same name. The game released in 2019 for PC and is also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Amazon Luna or Stadia.

The metro exodus gameplay is a shooting and survival horror game in which a player plays in a first-person perspective. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland comprising the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. In metro exodus, the player needs to fight mutated creatures, opposing survivors and use hand-made weapons to survive.

The metro exodus gameplay includes day-night cycle dynamic weathers and changing season networks. Hence the player can experience different settings inside the game and it is set in a course of one year. Eager to try this survivor shooting game? Then here are some quick metro exodus system requirements for you-

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8(build 9200) or Windows 10 (64-bit only for each version)

CPU: INTEL CORE I5-4440 or equivalent

GPU:2 GB VRAM

Graphics Card: GEFORCE GTX 670, GEFORCE GTX 1050 or, AMD RADEON HD 7870

RAM:8 GB RAM

DX: Version 11

Store:59 GB available space

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Resolution:1080p, 30 fps, low graphics settings

Before you download the game, make sure to check the metro exodus game size and ensure your device is capable of supporting this game. All these are the minimum metro exodus system requirements.

The recommended requirements are-

OS: Windows 10(64-bit only), RSS build 1809 or higher

CPU: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or equivalent

GPU: 11 GB VRAM

Graphics Card: GEFORCE GTX 1070 Ti or, GEFORCE RTX 2070 or, AMD RX VEGA 64

RAM:16 GB RAM

DX: Version 12 Extreme

Store:59 GB available space

Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Resolution:1080p, 60 fps, high graphics settings(4K quairy display)

Metro exodus download

The game is available for metro exodus download on the official website of Deep Silver. It is also available in Epic games or Steam.

If you want to opt for the metro exodus download, visit any of these websites to find the download link. Please make sure that your device supports metro exodus size and keep at least 35 GB disc space free. After the download is complete you can easily install the game by following the commands on your screen and enjoy a great gaming session.

Metro exodus minimum configuration for Android

The game is available for mobile users, who use android devices. Android 8.1 and above devices are required to play the mobile game.