Midas Flopper Can Be Finally Fished In Fortnite: Get Fishing Location And Rarity Details

With the arrival of Fortnite Season 4 update, Epic Games introduced the battle royale fans to a host of new content, weapons, outfits. As part of the update, game developers also brought a variety of fish with some attributes that offered plenty of benefits to its users. The Midas Flopper was one of the most sought-after fish in the game, however, no one seemed to find it.

This is because the Midas Flopper hadn’t been enabled in the game until recently with a new update. Players can now grab a fishing rod and head over to a fishing spot to try their luck finding the new Midas Flopper in Fortnite Season 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the Midas Flopper with steps on how you can catch one.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come In The Game?

How rare is the Midas fish?

The Midas Flopper is among the rarest fish that you can find in Fortnite Season 4. The fish has a spawn rate of just 1% which makes it very difficult to find.

Also Read | Drive A Car From Slurpy Swamp To Catty Corner: Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

What does Midas fish do?

The Midas Flopper is a Legendary fish in Fortnite. Once you consume this item, your entire inventory will be transformed into Legendary. This means that all of your weapons and other items in your inventory will be turned into gold.

Also Read | Trump Administration Could Ban Fortnite And League Of Legends In The US?

How to get the Midas fish?

To catch a Midas Flopper, you will actually need a pro fishing rod. To obtain a pro fishing rod, you will first need to get a normal fishing rod and upgrade it with the help of an Upgrade Bench. Simply grab a standard fishing rod from anywhere on the island and head over to an Upgrade Bench at the Authority to upgrade it.

Midas fish location

There isn’t a specific location on the map where you can find the Midas Flopper. However, the best spot to fish the Midas Flopper is at the Authority. So head over to the Authority with your pro fishing rod and start fishing in the fishing holes. But as we have mentioned earlier, the Midas Flopper has a 1% spawn rate. This means that you will have to spend a good amount of time at the Authority trying to obtain this Legendary fish.

Also Read | What Are Gatherers In Fortnite Season 4, Week 4? How To Find Them On The Map?

Image credits: Tabor Hill | YouTube