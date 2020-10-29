Minecraft Halloween Skins, DIY Masks And Stencils Added With The Spooky Fall Event

Minecraft is certainly one of the most successful open-world sandbox games to be ever created. Developed by Mojang Studios, the video game has gained widespread popularity over the years and it continues to remain a favourite amongst many in the online gaming community. One of the reasons behind the game's immense popularity is its simplicity and easy to use interface. It also features several exciting elements within a single game which makes it much more appealing to the fans.

Just like most other popular titles, Minecraft is also getting in on the Halloween act this year. The gaming company has introduced a new Spooky Fall Event which brings a number of different challenges to the game. Players can complete these challenges to earn plenty of exciting Halloween-themed items.

Minecraft Halloween skins

For the Spooky Fall Event, Minecraft is also introducing the new Halloween Collections for the Marketplace and Character Creator. Developers are also bringing a special Halloween skin pack along with a Character Creator item, which will be available for a limited period. According to the website, the items will still be available in the game after the Halloween season; however, it will carry a premium price tag. With the Spooky Fall Event, players can also download a variety of free stencils and masks which are being offered as part of the Minecraft Halloween kit. You can download these items at this link.

Minecraft Halloween costume

Apart from all the Minecraft skins and collectable items, Minecraft fans can also dress up for the season by purchasing a Spooky Minecraft costume at a nearby store. You can check out the latest range of spooktacular Minecraft merchandise here.

Aesthetic Minecraft skins

Minecraft fans can also check out plenty of free Aesthetic Minecraft skins this season from Skindex. The website boasts of a huge collection of community-generated Minecraft skins where users can also create their own set of skins and share with others in the Minecraft community.

The Spooky Fall Event is now live in the game and it will run through November 3 at midnight. The event also offers a number of time-limited Seasonal Trials that features plenty of tricky challenges for fans to complete.

Image credits: Minecraft