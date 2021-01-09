Monster Hunter Rise Demo Release Date And Time You Must Check Out

The creators of Monster Hunter World have come up with a new installment to their franchise and this one is called Monster Hunter Rise. In a distant world, filled with adventure, thrill, and danger, the players will get the chance once again to put their hunting gear on and catch some really mighty monsters. The new game will be getting a demo version so that the players can test out some of the features of the game. Players are inquiring about the Monster Hunter Rise Demo release date.

Monster Hunter Rise Demo Release Date

The new Monster Hunter Rise game is going to be a Nintendo Switch Exclusive. As for the release date for the demo, it has already been released and it will be available for the players to download until January 31, 2021. As for the Monster Hunter Rise demo release time, the demo is live and the players can download the demo onto their Switch consoles right now. The full game will be released by Capcom on March 26, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise Demo is available for download on #NintendoSwitch, now through January 31.



✅ Wirebug

✅ Wyvern Riding

✅ 14 Weapon Types

✅ Great Izuchi

✅ Mizutsune pic.twitter.com/AGiGFE1MKL — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 8, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise Demo Download

For players who have the Nintendo Switch, they can go for the Monster Hunter Rise Demo download and start playing it until the January 31, 2021. Players can just head on over to the Nintendo Switch Store and the demo will be available for them to download for free. The Monster Hunter Rise Demo will provide the players with two training missions, two monsters to hunt and 14 different weapons to try out.

Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo

Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo will be the successor to Monster Hunter World. The game is a complex hunting game, where the players need to track and slowly hunt some really ferocious Monsters. After Hunting these monsters, they can then use gathered materials to make their apparatus better and hunt bigger monsters.

The players need to overcome different types of monsters with varying tactics and methods, no two monsters are the same and the players will have to find a different approach for many. Monster Hunter World was a multiplayer game, where the players could team up with their friends or random strangers and go on a hunting spree with them. Some of the bigger monsters cannot be taken on alone.

Monster Hunter Rise will be bringing on a collection of new monsters to the game and the fan-favorite Monsters from the previous game will be appearing back in the game too. The game will also feature a new map and playground as the hunting grounds for the players this time around.

