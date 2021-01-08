Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes: Check Out What's Being Tested In The Experimental Card

Overwatch has been one of the most famous games in the industry. It has made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. In today’s day and age, games have to constantly come up with updates with new content for a game to provide constant immersion from the players. These content updates help the game to get players that keep coming back to the game. Overwatch is quite popular with these content updates amongst the players. Players have been asking about the new Overwatch experimental Patch notes.

Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes

Overwatch Experimental Card is a mode that players can access from the home screen of the game. The developers have released this mode to test out buffs and nerfs and other kinds of changes to the game before implementing them into the actual game. Most of the changes made in Overwatch Experimental, rarely make their way into the live servers

In Overwatch Jan 7 Patch Notes, the developers revealed that certain characters have heavy buffs and are creating an imbalance in the game. The Overwatch Jan 7 Patch Notes for experimental mode stated that Sigma and Wrecking Ball, the tanks of a team were dealing considerably heavy damage to the other teams and most teams end up picking one of the two in their line-up.

Another character that has been dealing with significant damage is Ashe. When this character is played by a professional, there are no bounds to the destruction it can create. In the Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes, these characters were nerfed a bit so that their gameplay can be tested with slightly lower stat levels. Check out the Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes below:

Tanks

Sigma: The Experimental Barrier Redeploy Cooldown time for this character has been increased from 1 second to 2.5 seconds.

Wrecking Ball: The adaptive shield per target for this character has been reduced from 100 to 75.

Damage Changes

Ashe: For this character, the Viper’s Aim-down-sights damage has been reduced from 80 to 75. Aim-down-sights recovery time has been reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds.

Hanzo: For this character, the Storm Arrow shot recovery time has been reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds.

These changes are made on the Experimental Card in Overwatch before they are implemented in the live servers. This method is followed so that the developers and the players can test out the new changes that are being made to the game. If the changes are accepted well, then they make it to the live servers or else they are scrapped. Players will be waiting to see if any of the changes in the Overwatch Experimental Patch notes will be implemented in the game.

