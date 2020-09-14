NBA 2K21 Update 1.02 Patch Notes That You Need To Know; Read Details

NBA 2K21 came out a few weeks back and like every new game release, it has come with its own set of issues. NBA 2K series is widely popular amongst players. Fans get to be in the actual NBA players' shoes and play like their icons in the court. NBA 2K21 is the latest edition to the franchise. It hasn't been one of the best launches for NBA 2K21 as it is plagued with bugs and issues that have led to criticism from players. NBA 2K21 plans to remedy these bugs and issues with an update.

NBA 2K21 update 1.02 patch notes

NBA 2K21 is set to launch the 1.02 update on the PS4 and Xbox one to fix issues that have been causing annoyance amongst the players. Here are the patch notes for NBA 2K21 update 1.02.

Fixed park handles button related issues.

Fixed various crashing issues.

Added stability and performance improvements.

Gameplay optimizations.

Made some gameplay adjustments.

Fixed stuttering and lag issues.

Other minor fixes.

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

NBA 2K21 issues

2K released the patch last addressing the shooting issue, by getting the trusted old shooting meter back from NBA 2K20 for Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulty modes. Now the players have realised that another main feature seems to be missing in the game, Ankle breakers. Ankle breakers is a trick used by most players regularly to get out of a sticky situation, and seeing this trick missing from the new edition from the franchise left the players worried.

Players' concerns were met with a reply from the 2K team on twitter. A player of the game tweeted, “@LD2K is there any news on a patch? I wish all these play shots can stop hitting all these whites in the park. Please widen the green window and lower the whites please.” To this, Chris Manning from 2K replied, “Yes they're working on one based on gameplay feedback and more. For example, Ankle Breakers will be addressed in it. Gameplay team is looking at the feedback and Mike is monitoring the changes he made/plans on making.”

Yes they're working on one based on gameplay feedback and more. For example, Ankle Breakers will be addressed in it. Gameplay team is looking at the feedback and Mike is monitoring the changes he made/plans on making. — Chris Manning (@LD2K) September 10, 2020

