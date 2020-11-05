NBA 2k21 Patch Notes: Check Out This Entire List Of Changes In Update 1.05

NBA 2K21 is the 22nd instalment in the NBA 2K franchise and also the successor to NBA 2K20. It is a basketball video game based on the National Basketball Association whose developers are Visual Concepts and publishers are 2K Sports. The newest NBA 2K21 patch of 1.05 is finally here with 2k21 Next Gen soon releasing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch. Continue reading to know all about this patch.

NBA 2k21 Patch Notes

NBA 2K21 1.05 Full List of Changes and Fixes

The size for the NBA 2k21 update is 13GB for PS4 and 23GB for Xbox One and it will introduce a lot of changes to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyLEAGUE along with some more improvements in the gameplay.

MyCAREER

The Big Top event is coming to 2K Beach. This will be a travelling tent event, and more are coming over the new few weeks and months.

Fixed an art issue with machines in Jeff's Arcade.

Fixed a Roster Viewer issue that would incorrectly display the F grade in certain stats.

Removed a rare hang that would happen after specific drills in the Team Practice Facility.

Fixed a MyCOURT issue where players would lose functionality from standing in certain spots in the living room.

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue where Limited stickers weren't properly displayed in the Auction House.

Limited Time Events will now display date for multi-day events.

Fixed an issue with the shot clock not displaying in Triple Threat Challenges.

Fixed an issue with custom badges not showing up in Triple Threat Challenges or Offline games.

The Season menu will now take you to Season Agendas unless you've leveled up.

Fixed crowd issues during Triple Threat games.

MyLEAGUE/MyGM

All end of season awards have been updated.

Fixed an issue where the left thumbstick and D-pad could lose functionality when looking through badges.

General Gameplay

2K Beach will now be styled for Fall, with new decorations in The Neighborhood.

Player likeness and tattoo improvements for over 80 players.

Team statement uniforms added.

New Ball Arena court floor added for the Denver Nuggets.

2k21 Next Gen

NBA 2k21 is going to launch with the upcoming next generation of consoles. November 12th for the PS5 and November 10th for Xbox Series X and Series S. 2k21 Next Gen will introduce "The City" which is made by keeping in mind the Neighborhood gameplay mode that has been the success reason of the franchise for the past couple of years. This will give the players a tutorial area where they will be required to complete several tasks after which access to the rest of the online world will open up.

