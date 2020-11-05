NBA 2k21 Patch Notes: Check Out This Entire List Of Changes In Update 1.05

Quick links:
NBA 2K21 is the 22nd instalment in the NBA 2K franchise and also the successor to NBA 2K20. It is a basketball video game based on the National Basketball Association whose developers are Visual Concepts and publishers are 2K Sports. The newest NBA 2K21 patch of 1.05 is finally here with 2k21 Next Gen soon releasing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch. Continue reading to know all about this patch.
The size for the NBA 2k21 update is 13GB for PS4 and 23GB for Xbox One and it will introduce a lot of changes to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyLEAGUE along with some more improvements in the gameplay.
NBA 2k21 is going to launch with the upcoming next generation of consoles. November 12th for the PS5 and November 10th for Xbox Series X and Series S. 2k21 Next Gen will introduce "The City" which is made by keeping in mind the Neighborhood gameplay mode that has been the success reason of the franchise for the past couple of years. This will give the players a tutorial area where they will be required to complete several tasks after which access to the rest of the online world will open up.
