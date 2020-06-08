Last Of Us 2 Release Date, Pre-order Details And What's New In The Game

The Last of Us Part 2 picks up five years after the first game in the series and is said to be the most ambitious title from developer Naughty Dog. The anticipation surrounding the upcoming action-adventure survival video game seems to have been going on for years now. The first look of the video game was unveiled back in 2016, with a trailer that had the fans buzzing since its release.

Last of Us 2 release date

The Last of Us 2 had to be delayed twice. The game was initially set to come out on February 21, 2020, however, it was rescheduled for May 29 due to the global pandemic. This was again delayed and the game is now scheduled for a June 19, 2020, release. The Last of Us 2 will be arriving on PS4 exclusively, continuing the story of the first game. The first game in the Last of Us series is considered to be one of the best games on the PS3, which was later remastered for the PS4.

Last of Us 2 pre-order

The pre-order of The Last of Us Part 2 will offer buyers two in-game bonuses at launch on all the editions of the game from the PlayStation Store. This features an Ammo Capacity Upgrade that will grant Ellie additionals bullets for her pistol, and a Crafting Training Manual that will grant users access to a range of new crafting upgrades and recipes. Apart from this, you will also get a PSN avatar featuring Ellie's tattoo.

The Ellie Edition also offers buyers a full-sized, fully functional recreation of Ellie’s backpack, a beautifully crafted Ellie statue, a custom SteelBook case, a life-sized replica of Ellie’s bracelet, 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse, lithograph art print, an embroidered patch, a set of six enamel pins, a set of five stickers, and a vinyl record that features music from the original soundtrack. There is also a Collector's Edition that runs a close second to the Ellie Edition while still offering most of the goodies available with the latter.

Last of Us 2 – What's new?

The game creators have recently shared some gameplay details in one of the video series which revealed that the new game will feature a more open world concept as compared to the earlier game in the series. The developers have also come up with a legitimate urban environment for the fans which will allow them to better explore their surroundings. In addition, the game has a strong focus on diverse characters with different sexual orientations. This is a huge step forward for gaming as a whole.

Image credits: PlayStation