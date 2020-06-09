How To Bribe Cops In GTA 5 Online And What Are The Different Rewards?

GTA Online comes with a variety of missions, tasks, and challenges that players can participate in to earn some extra cash and RP rewards in the game. The game also offers Daily Objectives, a feature introduced in GTA 5 Online with the Heists update. It’s one of the best ways to earn cash and RP rewards by completing a given set of objectives every day.

Participating in daily objectives is among the easiest ways to earn cash in GTA Online as it generally does not require a player to pay a fee or some entry cost. However, a user actually required to shell out a certain amount for individual objective activities such as ‘Bribe cops and cause chaos’.

How to bribe cops in GTA 5?

Bribing a Cop is one of the easiest daily objectives in GTA 5 Online which can be completed solo or with other players. It doesn't require you to approach a bunch of cops and bribe them, as the name actually suggests. To complete this objective, you simply need to have GTA $5000 and some weapon which can be used to blow up vehicles quickly. You can use grenades, sticky bombs, proxy mines, or any other kind of explosive.

Once you have your weapon ready, call Lester using your phone and go right down to the bottom where you should see an option called “Cops Turn Blind Eye”. Select the option and as soon as the counter begins, wreak havoc and start blowing up vehicles. Make sure that you blow up around 10 to 20 vehicles until you see that the daily objective has been completed. Continue to blow up vehicles and kill NPCs until you see the message. That's all you need to do to complete the challenge.

Rewards for completing Daily Objectives in GTA Online

The Daily Objectives can be accessed from the player's Interaction Menu. The game offers three different objectives to complete every day. Once you complete all the missions, you receive Money ($30,000) and RP (5,000). The objectives that have been successfully completed are marked by a tick in the box next to the objective.

When you complete these three daily objectives for seven consecutive days, it gives you a cash bonus in the form of $150,000 and 20,000 RP. In addition, there is a bigger cash and RP reward of $750,000 and 50,000 RP when you complete the objectives over 28 days straight.

