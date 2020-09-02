The Division Giveaway: How To Claim Your Free Copy Of The Game From Uplay?

Tom Clancy's The Division is one of the most successful third-person shooters from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft. The video game, which released in 2016, is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The role-playing game sees the player as a special government agent, whose aim is to restore order.

Ubisoft Entertainment is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division to all users who have a Uplay account for free. The game is available on Uplay and it can be claimed until September 8, 2020. So, if you have never played the game, this is the right time to claim your free copy and try it out. However, the Ubisoft giveaway is only applicable for PC users.

The Division giveaway – How to claim your free copy?

You can follow these simple steps to claim your free copy of Tom Clancy's The Division:

Step 1: You will first need to visit Uplay by clicking on the link here.

Step 2: Once you are on the page, click on the ‘PC’ option which is right below the text.

Step 3: You will be directed to Ubisoft’s Login page where you need to enter your Uplay credentials.

After successfully logging in, you will be able to download a copy of The Division for absolutely free.

Step 4: Once the file is ready, you can download and install it on your PC.

Make sure that you have sufficient space on your system before you attempt downloading the video game. You will probably need around 30GB of free space just to download the game.

If you don’t have a Uplay account, you can create a new one by clicking on ‘Create an account.’ You will be asked to fill out a few details such as your email address, username, password, date of birth, and so on.

The Division is also being offered for free as part of Microsoft’s lineup of free Games with Gold to Games Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The game will be available free of charge throughout this month.

Image credits: PlayStation