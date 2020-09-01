Who Has The Most Crowns In Fall Guys? Can You Track Player Rankings In The Game?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has emerged as one of the biggest game releases of the year. The battle royale-style video game launched on August 4, 2020, and is currently available only on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC platforms. Apart from the different game modes, it also offers a variety of skins which can be purchased using crowns. These crowns are among the most valuable items in the game.

Who has the most crowns in Fall Guys?

It was recently revealed that popular Twitch streamer DrLupo has the most number of wins of all Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players. He was able to score a total of 58 wins, which clearly seems a lot. And while this makes him the best Fall Guys player right now, it is also likely that he has the most number of crowns. This is except when someone has been involved in far more matches than him with more win counts, though with a weaker win-loss ratio.

However, the latter possibility is difficult to ascertain and also seems a bit unlikely at the moment since the game is fairly competitive and it might take a while for someone to cross that mark.

Fall Guys - Player rankings

Fall Guys doesn’t really offer an in-built tracker to get real-time rankings of all the players worldwide or even those with the most number of crowns or wins. However, it is worth noting that the game is fairly new and that developers may likely introduce a number of requested features with upcoming updates. Developers have also revealed that they have plans to build the title further while bringing new features and content to the game.

If you are yet to experience Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, you can download the game for Windows PC via Valve's Steam and PS4 from the PlayStation Store. The game was initially offered for free on the PlayStation Plus, but the offer was only valid throughout August.

It has been revealed that the title will also arrive on mobile devices starting with China. There are also a bunch of rumours suggesting that the video game may also arrive on other major platforms like Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

