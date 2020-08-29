Fortnite Season 4 Adds Midas Flopper Fish: How To Get The Fish And What Are Its Benefits?

Epic Games recently released a new Fortnite Season 4 update which brings loads of fresh content to the battle royale game, including a brand new battle pass, new weapons, skins and even a variety of new fish. Every fish comes with its own attributes and offers certain benefits to players when consumed. The Blue Slurpfish, Slurp Jelly Fish, Drift Spicy Fish, Drift Hop Flopper, Green Thermal and the Midas Flopper are some of the fish that you will find during the season.

The Midas Flopper is one of the most unique fish that you will see in the season as it offers some amazing benefits. There have been a number of leaks prior to the latest season update suggesting the addition of the new Midas Flopper. Now that it's finally added in the game, let us quickly take a look at how you can get the new Midas fish in Fortnite Season 4 and what are its benefits.

How to get the Midas fish?

You can only catch a Midas fish using a pro fishing rod, not your regular one. This can be obtained by opening a fishing barrel in the game, but it doesn't guarantee that you will actually find one. The best way to get a pro fishing rod is through an Upgrade Bench. All you need to do is take your regular fishing rod to an Upgrade Bench and simply upgrade it.

Midas fish location

Once you have the fishing rod, you need to head over to Lazy Lake and start fishing. When you catch a Midas Flopper or any other fish, you will get all the details about the fish including its length and other attributes.

How rare is the Midas fish?

The Midas Flopper is one of the rarest fish in Fortnite Season 4. This means that it won't be easy to find, although you can still try your luck.

What does the Midas fish do?

The Midas Flopper will offer you 50 health as soon as you consume it. However, what makes it much more exciting is that it will transform your entire inventory into Legendary. This means that all the items in your Fortnite inventory will turn into gold.

Image credits: Epic Games