New Fortnite Leaks: New Hacks Show An FNAF Skin Coming To The Video Game

Recent leaks have revealed that a Fortnite X FNAF(Five Nights at Freddy's) might be in development. Five Nights at Freddy's is a popular horror game well-loved by fans. Read further ahead to find out what Fortnite has in store:

Fortnite FNAF Collaboration

Is FNAF coming to Fortnite? Youtuber Hyperx has come out with a video on this. In his video, the youtuber explains how there's an encrypted Fortnite skin in the game files called "FrenchFry". He also believes due to the naming of the skin, that it might be linked to Five Nights at Freddy's. The first few letters of each word coincide with Freddy Fazzbear, the character from FNAF.

Also Read: Fortnite Leaks Reveal The Return Of Baller, Hoverboard, And Golf Carts

It's also well known that most of the time in Fortnite game files, the code names of skins usually match the character they are based on. One such instance was of the famous Fortnite streamer Ninja. His name is Tyler Blevins and his corresponding Fortnite skin was called "TourBus", with matching initials. So people have speculated that this new skin could be linked to the FNAF character. This is all just speculation for now and time will tell if there's any truth to these rumours.

Also Read: Is Snake Eyes From G.I. Joe Coming To Fortnite? Know Details

Other Fornite collaborations

This ongoing season of Fortnite had a lot of collaborations. Most of the new events/activities were based on collaborations. There were tons of Marvel themed cosmetics in the Battle Pass. Marvel was featured on Fortnite skins, Emotes, Gliders, Pickaxes and many more things. Other than that, a lot of new landmarks and locations that introduced into the game recently were Marvel-based.

Also Read: Fortnite Challenges: Check Out How To Damage Opponents In Vehicles

Event the end of the season event was Marvel-themed. Fortnite has had a lot more collaborations this year than ever before. It's helping the game stay relevant year after year by associating themselves with popular pop-culture icons. A lot of different characters from other games were also featured on Fortnite this year.

Kratos, from God of War, was the first to be introduced as a skin, and PS5 players could get him for free just by logging in. Then followed Master Chief from the Halo franchise, Terminator, Sarah Connor, Darryl Dixon and a few more. Snake eyes from the GI-Joe games was the last character to be included in the game as a skin.

Also Read: Fortnite Week 5 Challenge: Where To Find The Buried Blue Coin At Retail Row?