Fortnite Leaks Reveal The Return Of Baller, Hoverboard, And Golf Carts

The ongoing Season 5 of Chapter 2 has been one of the most successful seasons in Fortnite thus far. The new season has introduced fans to an all-new map design, new NPCs, cosmetics and a bunch of exotic weapons. Vehicles have also been an integral part of the season with numerous challenges based around Fortnite cars, helicopters and other unique vehicles. The addition of biplanes, motorboats, and more such vehicles had made it far easier for players to travel all around the Fortnite map within just a few minutes or even seconds.

However, Epic Games is known to vault certain vehicles in the battle royale game with newer updates. Baller and Hoverboard are two of the popular vehicles that disappeared from Fortnite as part of patch update; however, it now appears that they are all set to make a comeback.

Baller, Hoverboard, and Golf Carts could return in Fortnite

A notorious Fortnite leaker named FNBRUnreleased has suggested that Baller and Hoverboard could soon make their way back to the game as per data-mined information. FNBRUnreleased also revealed that Golf Carts (All Terrain Kart) could be another vehicle to return in Fortnite Season 5. While the leaker hasn't provided enough details about Baller and Hoverboard, he shared a picture which highlights that the updated textures for the All Terrain Kart.

Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

It looks like Fortnite might be adding back the Golf Cart! pic.twitter.com/VkANO1tG9l — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

The Hoverboard was introduced in Fortnite as part of the Save the World patch 3.0.0. The Ballers was added in the game with Season 8 of Chapter 1. Both vehicles became highly popular when they were first added in Fortnite, however, they were also quite controversial among certain players. The Golf Carts weren't quite as popular as the other two, however, they were the first proper vehicles to be introduced in the game.

Fortnite has recently entered Week 7 of Chapter 2, Season 5 introducing a range of new challenges to the game. You can start completing all the weekly quests available in the game to unlock a number of exciting rewards and boost XP. Fortnite Season 5 is currently available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android devices.

Image credits: Epic Games