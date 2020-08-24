Nickmercs warzone settings and sensitivity for best performance and experience

Nickmercs is one of the professional Call of Duty(COD) players who is currently playing for FaZe Clan. He is also a popular streamer on Twitch. Recently, he has also been playing a lot of Fortnite. He also has a YouTube account with over a million subscribers. His graphic and controller settings are not extremely low sense based or high sensitivity.
Input Device: Controller
Field of view: 107.00
Brightness: 52.00
Tooltips: Disabled
Text chat: Disabled
Most FPS (First Person Shooter) players keep their graphic/video settings to the lowest to get the maximum speed in-game. Nickmercs also prefers the same and has it set to the minimum. The only exception is his texture resolution and shadows which he sets as high as it helps in spotting enemies. Always keeping Vertical Sync off is also one big trait of gamers like Nickmercs, as it gives a huge boost in FPS.
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Screen Refresh Rate: 240
Render Resolution: 100
Aspect Ratio: Automatic
Sync Every Frame (V Sync): Disabled
Custom Framerate Limit : Unlimited
NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
Shadow Map Resolution: Low
Texture Resolution: High
Particle Quality: Low
Anti-Aliasing: Off
Depth Of Field: Disabled
Check out Nickmercs controller settings as per his latest YouTube video. The settings are not too high sense or low sense and even new players can use the same sensitivity settings:
BR Button Layout: Tactical
Stick Layout Preset: Default
Invert Vertical Lock: Disabled
Deadzone: 0.15
Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
Aim Response Curve Type: Standard
Controller Vibration: Disabled
Aim Assist: Standard
Nickmercs is not a console player as one might assume because of his controller gameplays. He is a controller player on PC. This has also helped him gain a lot of fame as there has always been a heat between Keyboard & Mouse players VS Controller players.
Use/Reload: Square
Switch Weapon: Triangle
Jump: Cross
Fire Weapon: R2
Melee: R3
Map: TouchPad
Aim Down Sight: L2
Sprint/Steady Aim: L3
Crouch/Prone/Slide: Circle
Audio mix: Dynamic Home Theater
Master Volume: 87.70
Music Volume: 8.42
Dialogue Volume: 80.00
Effects Volume: 100.00
Juggernaut Music: Enabled
Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic
Voice Chat: Enabled
Voice Chat Device: Default Communication Device
Voice Chat Recording Mode: Open Mic
Open Mic Recording Threshold: 3.09
Voice Chat Volume: 100.00
Microphone Volume: 150.00
Voice Chat Effect: No Effect
