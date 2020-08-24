Nickmercs is one of the professional Call of Duty(COD) players who is currently playing for FaZe Clan. He is also a popular streamer on Twitch. Recently, he has also been playing a lot of Fortnite. He also has a YouTube account with over a million subscribers. His graphic and controller settings are not extremely low sense based or high sensitivity.

Nickmercs warzone settings and sensitivity for best performance and experience

Nickmercs General Settings

Input Device: Controller

Field of view: 107.00

Brightness: 52.00

Tooltips: Disabled

Text chat: Disabled



Nickmercs Graphics Settings

Most FPS (First Person Shooter) players keep their graphic/video settings to the lowest to get the maximum speed in-game. Nickmercs also prefers the same and has it set to the minimum. The only exception is his texture resolution and shadows which he sets as high as it helps in spotting enemies. Always keeping Vertical Sync off is also one big trait of gamers like Nickmercs, as it gives a huge boost in FPS.



Display Mode: Fullscreen

Screen Refresh Rate: 240

Render Resolution: 100

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Sync Every Frame (V Sync): Disabled

Custom Framerate Limit : Unlimited

NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Texture Resolution: High

Particle Quality: Low

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Depth Of Field: Disabled



Nickmercs Controller Settings

Check out Nickmercs controller settings as per his latest YouTube video. The settings are not too high sense or low sense and even new players can use the same sensitivity settings:

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Invert Vertical Lock: Disabled

Deadzone: 0.15

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Aim Assist: Standard



Nickmercs Controller Keybindings

Nickmercs is not a console player as one might assume because of his controller gameplays. He is a controller player on PC. This has also helped him gain a lot of fame as there has always been a heat between Keyboard & Mouse players VS Controller players.



Use/Reload: Square

Switch Weapon: Triangle

Jump: Cross

Fire Weapon: R2

Melee: R3

Map: TouchPad

Aim Down Sight: L2

Sprint/Steady Aim: L3

Crouch/Prone/Slide: Circle



Nickmercs Audio Settings

Audio mix: Dynamic Home Theater

Master Volume: 87.70

Music Volume: 8.42

Dialogue Volume: 80.00

Effects Volume: 100.00

Juggernaut Music: Enabled

Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Voice Chat: Enabled

Voice Chat Device: Default Communication Device

Voice Chat Recording Mode: Open Mic

Open Mic Recording Threshold: 3.09

Voice Chat Volume: 100.00

Microphone Volume: 150.00

Voice Chat Effect: No Effect

Promo Image Source: A Screenshot from Warzone