Fortnite Season 4 Skins To Feature Thor, Galactus And Others; Get Season 4 Release Date

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is finally set to conclude, as we get ready for the arrival of the next big season in the battle royale game. And while Epic Games has already introduced fans to a range of Marvel outfits over the past few months, it appears that developers have decided to base it entirely around the Marvel characters with the upcoming Season 4 battle pass.

Fortnite Season 4 skins

Epic Games has recently dropped a brand new teaser suggesting that the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will offer a Marvel-themed battle royale and is set to kick off on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

According to the teaser, it is clear that Thor skin will finally arrive in the new Season, which has been rumoured for quite some time now.

The Herald has found The Island.



The prelude to War has begun. Experience Part 1 in-game now...#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 pic.twitter.com/Pl14rHYjGq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2020

Along with Thor, Galactus is also set to arrive in Season 4, which has been teased by the in-game comic that recently appeared in the Fortnite battle pass. The comic essentially aims to offer details on how the Marvel characters will make their appearances in Fortnite.

The comic book reveals that Thor and Galactus together discover one of the five planets. It further explains that the two aren’t enemies, but they are on a mission to discover five different planets, where the main goal for Galactus is to consume all the planets and gain enough strength to defeat the Black Winter. Thor, on the other hand, has to make sure that those living on those five planets are escorted out safely.

In addition, there are certain details that were found in the game's source code suggesting that fans might get plenty of other exciting Marvel-themed battle pass skins in the new season.

These 4 teasers were all added to Fortnite's website, and do y'all think they refer to battlepass skins?



- Heralds Alone Won’t Save Us > (Thor?)

- Technology Alone Won’t Save Us > (Iron Man?)

- Rage Alone Won’t Save Us > (Hulk?)

- Justice Alone Won’t Save Us > ? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 24, 2020

HYPERX has also claimed that there will also be a Wolverine skin in the battle royale, along with Peely with some tiny banana claws concept. He also claimed that the comic book pages will be found and collected in the game map which will be a new feature from Epic Games. The prominent leaker also tweeted that Groot will be another Marvel character to be added as a battle pass skin.

Groot is gonna be a battle pass skin 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 release date

Fortnite Season 4 is scheduled to begin on August 27, a day after the conclusion of Chapter 2, Season 3. The upcoming season will be available across Xbox One, PS4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Image credits: Fortnite