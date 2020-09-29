Nintendo Direct 2020 Rumoured To Take Place On October 8; Here's List Of Games Leaked

There has been a Nintendo Direct rumour circulating around the web claiming that there will be a new mainline Nintendo Direct event which will be held on October 8, 2020. The leak, which appears to be an email, was first shared by Twitter user tlspoon and it gives us a rundown of everything we can expect from Nintendo’s next digital presentation.

Nintendo Direct leak reveals upcoming video games

As you can see in the above image, the Nintendo Direct leak gives us a glimpse at the list of all the Nintendo games that the company will announce at its upcoming showcase. Most of the titles featured in the list were already expected to arrive on the gaming console; however, you can also find a bunch of other new additions.

The list also includes Rockstar's classic Grand Theft Auto 3. This may sound a bit confusing to the fans as the video game was actually released in 2001 and the gaming company has already released two successors ahead of it. However, if the leak still turns out to be true it is likely that the game must be planned as a remastered version of the original title, although it still sounds a bit unlikely.

The leak also reveals a few video games that have been planned for 2021 including WarioWare: Switch it Up, SuperMario 3D World + Browsers Fury, Persona 5: Scramble and also teaser trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Evil. Other titles include Pokemon Sword and Shield, Kirby: Power Rumble, Dragon: Quest Anthology, Fall Guys: Knockout, SuperSmash Bros Ultimate Challenger Pack 7, and Super Mario 3D All Stars: Super Mario Galaxy 2 DLC.

There have also been \rumours earlier suggesting that the Nintendo Direct will be coming in late-August or early-September, however, an exact date wasn't specified. As with the latest Nintendo Direct leak, the event will be taking place on October 8. However, there isn't any official confirmation from Nintendo or gaming insiders if the event will indeed happen. There are also no details surrounding the authenticity of the said email.

The last Nintendo Direct presentation was held on September 4, 2019, which was well over a year ago. This means that the next major Nintendo Direct event could be in the works; however, the latest leak is yet to be confirmed.

Image credits: @mbaumi | Unsplash