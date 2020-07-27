Nintendo Gigaleak Reveals Source Codes Of Major Games Like Mario 64, Star Fox 2 & More

In 2020, spoilers and leaks of major games have taken the gaming world in storm. Nintendo which is one of the biggest and the most-loved gaming console companies have recently seen some eyebrow-raising leaks come out. The Nintendo Gigaleak contains internal documents which were leaked by hackers on the internet. The leak includes the source code, and development versions of code, for various popular Nintendo games of the 1990s Nintendo 64 and SNES eras.

Nintendo Gigaleak reveals the whole world of gaming from the 90s era

A bunch of Nintendo prototypes are apparently currently being compiled from leaked source code right now as of this post

First up there's this Yoshi's Island proto with different UI graphics, placeholder music from Mario World, and has a prefix of 'Super Mario Bros. 5' pic.twitter.com/Qqock5RZaS — Akfamilyhome @ Origami King (@Akfamilyhome) July 24, 2020

The authentic material leaked online has been gaining a huge response from fans around when they get to see what was about to come during the late era. The Nintendo Gigaleak revealed details about Luigi Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The leak also comprises of innate source codes of major games such as Star Fox 1 & 2, Yoshi's Island, Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and F-Zero.

Besides this, hackers did not leave any page unturned to expose details about these games in the Nintendo Gigaleak. They also included major development tools for many of the games, large caches of private internal correspondence from a few studios, and various private trade documentation in the leak. Dylan Cuthbert, the Star Fox 2 lead programmer tweeted saying: "I haven’t seen this tool I made for StarFox 2 for almost 30 years".

Wtf - I haven’t seen this tool I made for StarFox 2 for almost 30 years, I wrote it in early c++ to teach myself the language more than anything else. Where the hell have hackers got all this obscure data from????!! https://t.co/9kN9UoQPMS — Dylan🗑️🗑️🗑️Scrappers is OUT! (@dylancuthbert) July 24, 2020

Fans and lovers of the game series like Luigi Mario 64 are very excited. While some fans reveal that they find it illegal, some were happy to know that the rumours were true. A fan said in a tweet that "the bright side is knowing that all the cancelled prototypes and projects that dev teams put so much time into just to never get seen by anyone will get recognition now".

As bad and obviously illegal it all was

The bright side is knowing that all the cancelled prototypes and projects that dev teams put so much time into just to never get seen by anyone will get recognition now. So much history that would've been lost without this for sure — TOBLERONE🌻 (@pepe_drumpf) July 25, 2020

Some fans seemed happy to see long-rumoured development features of the beta model of Luigi Mario 64 and the leaked images of the game. This has become the reason not only Mario fans but other game fans feel thrilled to see the unreleased glimpses of their favourite games online in the Nintendo Gigaleak. As per reports, these leaks might excite the ROM Hacking and tool-assisted speedrun communities, which usually rely on leaks that consist of complete disk or memory images to do their work. However, this leak on Nintendo contains more than two terabytes of files, as per reports. Some enthusiasts call this event as Nintendo Gigaleak and some refer to it as Teraleak.

Major Nintendo leaks

Super Donkey Nintendo Leak

In the wake of the original's Switch release, and the recent "Super Donkey" Nintendo leak, @Stupacabra dedicates an All Together Then to Rare's Donkey Kong Country SNES titles. And... uh oh... could this be a controversial one?! https://t.co/5RoI3qqCr8 — Retronauts (@retronauts) July 26, 2020

Star Fox 2 prototype

I love all of these cut characters from Star Fox 2's prototype.... they're all so good pic.twitter.com/SmyRizPdi6 — morgankitten! (@morkitten) July 25, 2020

Mario Kark prototype

Here is the prototype title screen theme for Super Mario Kart pic.twitter.com/fvLfBmL2Vy — Mors (@MorsGames) July 24, 2020

Luigi Mario 64 leak

super luigi 64 in Real pic.twitter.com/2mbm8wlnK3 — axo #BlackLivesMatter (@axoonium) July 26, 2020

I'll take this bitter ass underdawg luigi over punk ass bitch luigi any day of the week, ANY HOUR OF THE DAY! lol pic.twitter.com/uNnNhJBPns — OKD (@OKeijiDragon) July 24, 2020

Yoshi Nintendo Leaks

The evolution of Yoshi, as revealed in the recent Nintendo leaks. pic.twitter.com/udi3QPINww — felineki (@felineki) July 24, 2020

