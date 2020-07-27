Last Updated:

Nintendo Gigaleak Reveals Source Codes Of Major Games Like Mario 64, Star Fox 2 & More

Nintendo Gigaleak consists of details, internal files and source codes of major games like Star Fox 2, Super Mario 64 & much more. Find out all about the leaks

Yash Tripathi
In 2020, spoilers and leaks of major games have taken the gaming world in storm. Nintendo which is one of the biggest and the most-loved gaming console companies have recently seen some eyebrow-raising leaks come out. The Nintendo Gigaleak contains internal documents which were leaked by hackers on the internet. The leak includes the source code, and development versions of code, for various popular Nintendo games of the 1990s Nintendo 64 and SNES eras. 

Nintendo Gigaleak reveals the whole world of gaming from the 90s era

The authentic material leaked online has been gaining a huge response from fans around when they get to see what was about to come during the late era. The Nintendo Gigaleak revealed details about Luigi Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The leak also comprises of innate source codes of major games such as Star Fox 1 & 2, Yoshi's Island, Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and F-Zero. 

Besides this, hackers did not leave any page unturned to expose details about these games in the Nintendo Gigaleak. They also included major development tools for many of the games, large caches of private internal correspondence from a few studios, and various private trade documentation in the leak. Dylan Cuthbert, the Star Fox 2 lead programmer tweeted saying: "I haven’t seen this tool I made for StarFox 2 for almost 30 years".

Fans and lovers of the game series like Luigi Mario 64 are very excited. While some fans reveal that they find it illegal, some were happy to know that the rumours were true. A fan said in a tweet that "the bright side is knowing that all the cancelled prototypes and projects that dev teams put so much time into just to never get seen by anyone will get recognition now". 

Some fans seemed happy to see long-rumoured development features of the beta model of Luigi Mario 64 and the leaked images of the game. This has become the reason not only Mario fans but other game fans feel thrilled to see the unreleased glimpses of their favourite games online in the Nintendo Gigaleak. As per reports, these leaks might excite the ROM Hacking and tool-assisted speedrun communities, which usually rely on leaks that consist of complete disk or memory images to do their work. However, this leak on Nintendo contains more than two terabytes of files, as per reports. Some enthusiasts call this event as Nintendo Gigaleak and some refer to it as Teraleak.

Major Nintendo leaks

Super Donkey Nintendo Leak

Star Fox 2 prototype

Mario Kark prototype

Luigi Mario 64 leak

Yoshi Nintendo Leaks

