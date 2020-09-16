How To Update Animal Crossing: New Horizons On Nintendo Switch?

Animal Crossing is one of the longest-running game franchises that has garnered a massive following over the years. The latest in the series is Animal Crossing: New Horizons which released on March 20, 2020. The new title has received significant updates since releasing earlier this year with every update introducing a new set of content or implementing important bug fixes.

Therefore, it is important that you always keep the game updated so you don’t miss out on any of the important changes. The patch updates also allow you to keep your island in the best state possible. Game developer and publisher Nintendo rolls out timely patch updates, and it’s important that you install them at the earliest. And while the game automatically downloads and installs every update on your system when connected to the internet, there could be instances where your Nintendo Switch device fails to auto-install them. In this case, you will need to manually download the update on your gaming device. So, if you are wondering how you can manually update Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your Nintendo Switch, here’s how it is done.

How to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Here are the steps to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the latest version:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is launch the video game on your console which will automatically display the new update on Home menu. Click on the 'Download' button to download and install the update.

In case you aren't able to find the new game update or you missed it, you can manually trigger an update on your console.

Step 2: Click on the ‘+’ icon which is available on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons home screen.

Step 3: Tap 'Software Update'.

Step 4: Now, select 'Via the Internet' option and the game will search for an update.

If an update is available, the console will download it. Once the update is installed on your gaming device, you should see the latest update version show up on the title screen.

Nintendo recommends that all players use the same version of the game while playing online with friends to avoid any kind of hassle due to difference in versions. The game is currently running 1.4.2. If you aren't on the latest version of the game, you can follow the above steps to update to the newest version.

