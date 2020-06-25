Non Chinese Mobile Games: List Of Incredible Games That You Must Switch To

Games have always been an integral part of the human social experience. They help us to pass time and enjoy our time with friends. As the gaming universe kept expanding, the first game that Indians enjoyed playing on a mobile phone was 'Snake', however, the world has changed. Now people are mostly found playing online survival games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends. But, due to the current border tensions between India and China, and the expanse of Coronavirus, many Indian gamers have decided to boycott Chinese games like PUBG and Mobile Legends and shift to other incredible games. If you have been waiting for Non Chinese Mobile Games that you can play with your friends, then your wait is finally over.

Best Non Chinese Mobile games for you:

COD Mobile

While thinking about Chinese games, the first name that comes up in recent times is PUBG Mobile. Yes, this game became an addiction for many people, not just in India, but around the globe. However, Activision's COD Mobile rivals PUBG completely when it comes to survival games. Activision is an American game development company responsible for the creation of COD Mobile, Warfare and Warzone. Currently, COD Mobile is on its season seven and it will leave you awestruck with its graphics and user interface.

Free Fire

Free Fire or Garena Free Fire is yet another survival game that comes in one's mind while thinking about PUBG Mobile's replacement. It was developed by Sea Ltd, a company that origins from Singapore. The current CEO of Garena Free Fire is Forrest Lee who is also the founder of the company. Free Fire is addictive, mesmerizing and leaves one's heart beating fast whenever one tries to play the game.

Fortnite

Epic Games' Fortnite will always be amongst the best and most engaging games for many gamers worldwide. Mostly famous for the Xbox, PS and PC version, Fortnite is a superb game one must try at least once. Many gamers from PUBG and Fortnite are mostly found fighting over which game is better than the other, and you must try it out by playing the game. Epic Games is the developer company of Fortnite and originates from America. Most recently, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 was rolled with a flooded map and new upgrades.

Ludo King

Ludo is undoubtedly India's one of the most favourite especially during this time of the pandemic. While other games are mostly played with friends, Ludo King allows users to play with family members like siblings, parents and even grandparents. It provides the best past time experience one can wish for. Ludo King is created by an India-based software developer company Gametion which is owned by Vikash Jaiswal.

Clash of Clans

A Finnish game or a Finland-based game, Clash of Clans was created by a software company called Supercell. The game sets a user in a journey filled with strategies and mindful gameplay. Gear up yourself and set out for a journey to collect gems, join clans and many more.

Subway Surfers

If you have not played this game, you are missing a lot more adventure than you can possibly imagine. Subway Surfers is amongst those incredible games that never get old especially when the theme keeps changing with seasons, festivals and events. This endless runner mobile game will make you stick to your phones for hours without realising when the time passes. It is a Denmark-based game co-developed by Kiloo and SYBO Games.

DC Injustice 2

If you are a fan of one-on-one combat games, Injustice 2 is your hub. The 2017 game is filled with fight and you can be your favourite DC character and use their skills to make a win count. You will see Superman's rage, Joker's laughter and Batman doing crazy things that movies and cartoons fail to showcase. It was created by an American game development company called ‎NetherRealm Studios.

Marvel Contest of Champions

Now, this is the superhero game that will leave you stunned. The one-on-one combat game comprises of stories, patterns, hubs, stations and more where you will have to defeat OP heroes and villains on your selective hero choices. With time, you get to collect newer and never-seen-before heroes and build your superhero army. The game is developed by an American company called Kabam games.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

