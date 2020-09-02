GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090 Gaming GPUs Are Out! Have A Look

The latest addition to the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 series is finally here and the company has announced that the buyers will be getting a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion and GeForce Now cloud gaming service subscription for one year. The company has unveiled three variants to the series with the names NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. With some cool designs and alluring features, the new GPU line up will blow your mind as it claims to offer twice the performance compared to the previous versions.

NVIDIA new lineup of GeForce RTX 30 series

As per the organisation, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070 will be 1.9-times more power-efficient in comparison to the previous versions. The new series will also hold some of the essential specifications like the new push-pull fan configuration. These new GPUs make use of the new GDDR6X memory and they constitute an RTX IO that will enable users to make use of the GPU to load and decompress game faster using storage. Here is more about the latest release of the organisation.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090

As per the claims by NVIDIA, the Geforce RTX 3090 will match up to the popular massive GPU known to humankind, the TITAN RTX. The RTX 3090 comprises of an incredible three-slot feature with a dual-axial, flow-through design that includes a silencer making it 10-times quieter than the TITAN RTX. Apart from this, RTX 3090 comes with 24GB of GDDR6X memory and an 8K resolution at 60fps. The Geforce RTX 3090 Founders Edition version is priced at Rs 1,52,000.

GPU: GA102-300

CUDA Core: 5248

Boosted frequency: 1695 MHz

Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X

Memory speed: 19.5 Gbit / s

Memory bus: 384 bits

Bandwidth: 936 GB / s

TGP: 350 W

RTX Geforce 3080

Geforce RTX 3080 comes with a 10GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps which will not only provide a user with a 4K resolution at 60fps but it is also twice the performance compared to the RTX 2080. Priced at Rs 71,000, this will give a user a perfect running performance.

GPU: GA102-200

CUDA Core: 4352

Boosted frequency: 1710 MHz

Memory: 10 GB GDDR6X

Memory speed: 19 Gbit / s

Memory bus: 320 bits

Bandwidth: 760 GB / s

TGP: 320 W

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070

After the above mentioned GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3070 is claimed to be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. the organisation says this processing unit is on average 60 per cent faster than the RTX 2070 and it features an 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Gamers will enjoy 4K and 1440p resolutions and the GeForce RTX 3070 is only priced at Rs 51,000.

GPU: GA104-300

CUDA Core: N / C

Boosted frequency: N / C

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6X

Memory speed: 16 Gbit / s

Memory bus: 256 bits

Bandwidth: 512 GB / s

TGP: 220 W

All Images/ Promo Image ~ NVIDIA Twitter

