How To Play New World Beta? Who Is Eligible? Is It Free? All Answers Here

Amazon's New World Beta premiere started today i.e. August 26, 2020. The beta version has been making many players go crazy with so much to offer as an MMORPG game. However, many players are wondering about "how to play New World Beta?" and "who is eligible for the New World Beta program?"

Nevertheless, if you are also finding yourself wondering about how you can play this magic game, then you need not worry, here is all you need to know.

Who is eligible for New World Beta?

One of the major question that would answer a lot of queries in a brief. If you are one of the members who have pre-ordered the New World or if you have signed up for the Beta program or Alpha 1 or 2, then and only then you will be eligible to play this incredible online multiplayer game or else you will have to wait for the official launch.

The official guideline of New World game on Steam states clearly that "if you are an Amazon 2016 Pre-order, Amazon Pre-order, Alpha Tester, or Beta Sign Up, you will receive an invitation email with a new Steam code* granting you access to New World Preview".

Apart from this, the guideline also reveals that "if you are a Steam Pre-order customer, you will automatically have access." It also mentions the date and time of when the game will be automatically available by saying, "be sure to check your Game Library on August 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET) for New World Preview to install the game in advance of the event". However, players were not enabled to play the game until August 25.

How to download and install the New World Beta?

The New World Beta will be available for people who have already signed up or pre-ordered it. This means a player will receive an "an invitation email with a new Steam code" and this will be providing them with access to play the Beta version. Whereas players who have pre-ordered the game from Steam can download and install it directly through the page by searching it in their Steam Library. There, just click Download and then Install the game.

How to play New World Beta?

The New World Beta preview event started on August 25 will last until September 5, 2020. If you want to play the game then you need to install it from Steam using the Steam Code you received on your email ID or download it from the Steam Library (Steam pre-order members).

Once it is downloaded and installed, click on the green play button to start the game. It will initially show you an introduction to the storyline that the game is going to follow. Here have a look at the video below to know how the gameplay experience would feel like.

Early reviews from popular streamers

Is New World Free?

New World currently costs INR 1499 and one can add it to their cart until the game is officially launched. The game is said to release in Spring 2021.

All Images ~ Steam/ New World