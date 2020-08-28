Fortnite Nexus War Battle Pass Is Out! Here Is All About Season 4 Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 4 has been rolled out to Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Android on August 27 i.e. Thursday. This new season brings Marvel Comics characters in the game. However, the most intriguing aspect of the latest update is the Fortnite Nexus War Battle Pass. This new season Battle Pass is making players go crazy! Here is all we know so far.

Fortnite Nexus War Battle Pass begins!

The Nexus War Battle Pass in Fortnite has begun and the challenges are quite interesting. Before the update was rolled out, the Season 3 game displayed a video in the game's lobby during the final days of the season. In the clip we saw The God of Thunder, Thor appearing on the Fortnite island announcing and warning everyone about the attack of Galactus. True Marvel fans would know that Galactus is the Devourer of Worlds with a super-fast servant called Silver Surfer who is considered to be the fastest superhero ever created by any human, he is faster than Flash, as numerous fans believe. To stop the planet eater, Marvel heroes, and villains have joined forces.

Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Nexus War skins and others

As per the official site of Epic Games' Fortnite, there are going to be several skins, weapons, characters. So here is a list of everything that we know so far.

Thor has two avatar characters rolling out in the game

Thor

Thor in blue thunderous form

Iron Man comes in two skins:

Iron Man

Tony Stark

Storm comes in two skins as well

Storm classic

Storm cool

Dr Doom comes in two skins

Dr Doom in Green Armour

Dr Doom in White Armour

Mystique comes in two avatars too

Mystique in Black

Mystique in white

She-Hulk, on the other hand, comes in four skins

She-Hulk

Red She-hulk

She-Hulk - Jennifer Susan Walters Black

She-Hulk - Jennifer Susan Walters Black&White

Wolverine skin comes as a Battle Pass challenge where you need to complete a challenge to acquire his skin. He is as incredible as you can see in the below picture.

All Images / Promo Image ~ EpicGames.com

Fortnite Battle Pass - Nexus War trailer video by Epic Games

