Fortnite Nexus War Battle Pass Is Out! Here Is All About Season 4 Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 4 has been rolled out to Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Android on August 27 i.e. Thursday. This new season brings Marvel Comics characters in the game. However, the most intriguing aspect of the latest update is the Fortnite Nexus War Battle Pass. This new season Battle Pass is making players go crazy! Here is all we know so far.
The Nexus War Battle Pass in Fortnite has begun and the challenges are quite interesting. Before the update was rolled out, the Season 3 game displayed a video in the game's lobby during the final days of the season. In the clip we saw The God of Thunder, Thor appearing on the Fortnite island announcing and warning everyone about the attack of Galactus. True Marvel fans would know that Galactus is the Devourer of Worlds with a super-fast servant called Silver Surfer who is considered to be the fastest superhero ever created by any human, he is faster than Flash, as numerous fans believe. To stop the planet eater, Marvel heroes, and villains have joined forces.
As per the official site of Epic Games' Fortnite, there are going to be several skins, weapons, characters. So here is a list of everything that we know so far.
