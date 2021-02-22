Overwatch 2 Characters, Release Date & More: Get A List Of All The Characters

One of the most popular first-person perspective game, Overwatch is soon going to get a sequel. Many players around the world are waiting for the game to be out soon. But the question is, when is the game going to release and who are the Overwatch 2 characters? If you are wondering about Overwatch 2 release date and characters, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Overwatch 2 Release Date

Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer FPS game that is developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch is known as a "Hero Shooter" game where the players are assigned into two teams of six. Each player can select from a large roster of characters who are known as "heroes" and all these heroes have different, unique abilities. The upcoming Overwatch 2 is yet to have a release date but surely it's not going to be in the year 2021. Here is some information about this title:

Keep Your Collections Your accomplishments and loot collections will be carried forward to Overwatch 2. That means you’ll keep your skins, player icons, sprays, emotes, and more!

New Maps and Heroes Current Overwatch players will battle side-by-side with Overwatch 2 players in PvP multiplayer; they’ll also be able to play Overwatch 2 heroes and maps.



List of all Overwatch 2 characters -

Many old characters from Overwatch will be featured in the upcoming sequel. But, as of now, we are sure that Echo is the newest hero who is come to the Overwatch family. However, we believe that Blizzard will surely add more playable characters in Overwatch 2 when the game finally releases. Although, the sequel will essentially focus on returning characters. So, the list of confirmed Overwatch 2 characters will continue to grow. Also, Pharah, Widowmaker, McCree and Reaper are going to get a new look in the FPS game. Fans have developed quite a liking for Widowmaker Overwatch 2 skin with Braids and a new metal armour.

Ana

Ashe

Baptiste

Bastion

Brigitte

D.va

Doomfist

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Lucio

McCree

Mei

Mercy

Moira

Orisa

Pharah

Reaper

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Soldier 76

Sojourn

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Zenyatta

