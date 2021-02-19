Persona 5 Strikers Release Time, Date And List Of All Playable Characters

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the most anticipated games in 2021 and players are eagerly waiting for it to release. Nevertheless, the game is going to be launched in phases depending on various consoles and regions it is coming to. That is the reason why many players are wondering about the Persona 5 Strikers release time, date and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about.

Details about the Persona 5 Strikers release time and date

As many fans may know, Persona 5 Strikers has been already released in Japan for some time. However, the localised English version is yet to hit the markets in a few days. According to the developers of the game, Persona 5 Strikers release date is set for February 23, 2021. But, the people who want to play the game early can buy the Deluxe Edition which will grant you the access to the game four days earlier on February 19.

Nevertheless, whichever version you may purchase, the game will unlock at the given time which is around midnight local time in your time zone. But, as we mentioned before, the game is releasing in phases depending on the platform. So, PS4 players can start playing the game from February 23 at midnight (ET), which means those of you in the Central and Western time zones can start playing for a few hours. The game abandons the base turn-based RPG formula game and the trade-in for a real-time Musou-style action combat system that pits phantom thieves against huge hordes of shadows. Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021, for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

List of all playable Persona 5 Strikers characters

All of the playable characters in Persona 5 Strikers consist of the Phantom Thieves. But, that's not all, there are also two newcomers making a cameo in the game. So, here is all you need to know to know about the playable characters that are going to be available in the Persona 5 Strikers.

Characters from Phantom Thieves -

Joker

Ann

Ryuji

Haru

Makoto

Morgana

Yusuke

Two newcomers coming to the game -

Sophia

And, Zenkichi.

