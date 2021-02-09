Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Specs

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is one of the highly anticipated video games from BioWare. The action RPG is set to release on May 14, 2021, and it will feature content from the original Mass Effect trilogy and almost all the DLC. But before you get all excited, you need to make sure if you can actually run the 4K full HD title on your PC. So, let us quickly walk you through the Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC requirements.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements

Minimum system specifications

Here is a look at the minimum requirements that you PC needs to meet to run Mass Effect Legendary Edition on low settings:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-8350 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hard disk: 120 GB of available disk space

120 GB of available disk space Video card: Nvidia GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970 / R9 280X RAM (VRAM 2 GB)

Nvidia GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970 / R9 280X RAM (VRAM 2 GB) DirectX: DirectX 11

Recommended system specifications

If you run Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the above specifications, you shouldn't have any major issues. However, it is ideal to play the game with high PC specifications in order to avoid any kind of issues or unwanted lags during your gameplay. Therefore, let us also walk you through PC hardware that is actually recommended for playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Here is a look at the recommended specifications for playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition on your Windows PC.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hard disk: 120 GB of available disk space

120 GB of available disk space Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon Vega 56 (VRAM 4 GB or higher)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon Vega 56 (VRAM 4 GB or higher) DirectX: DirectX 11

Mass Effect Legendary Edition size

According to the official Mass Effect Legendary Edition system requirements, you will need around 120 GB of space to install and run the game.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition download

The game will be available for download at the time of launch. However, PC players can now pre-order the game by heading over to this link.

Image credits: EA