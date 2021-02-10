Dead By Daylight Update Patch Notes Add Survivor Animations And HUD Elements

Behaviour Interactive has recently rolled out a new patch update for its popular asymmetric survival horror game, Dead by Daylight. Things are about to get a lot more exciting as the latest patch adds new HUD elements, animations, balance updates and a lot more. The new Dead by Daylight update version 4.5.0 clearly has a lot to unpack and you can find it all listed below.

Dead by Daylight patch notes

Content

Tome VI & The Gilded Stampede Event

New HUD Layout

Player status widget has been redesigned. It has bee placed on the left side of the screen.

The objectives have been moved to the top center of the screen to give us more room to display detailed instructions.

Score events and status effect alerts have been moved to the right side of the screen. This was primarily to bring the status effect alerts closer to the status effect indicators they reference.

The number of visible score events has been increased when multiple events are triggered at the same time.

New HUD Element - Hook Counts

Killers see a new widget which displays how many hooks they've earned during the match out of the possible total hooks. This is only visible to the Killer.

Survivors see a new set of markers above each of the Survivor player's names. This lets the Survivor players know how many times each Survivor has been hooked. This is only visible to the Survivors.

New HUD Element - Survivor Portraits

The healthy and injured health state icons have been replaced with each character's portrait.

The Injured state has been improved from the PTB to be more obvious, especially for colorblind players.

UI Scale Sliders

The Settings menu has been updated with two new slider settings that allow players to adjust the size of the Dead by Daylight new UI. Players can adjust the size of the menus and HUD separately. This replaces the previous maximum scale value used in previous releases.

Visual Update

Visual updates to maps in Gideon Meat Plant and Asylum.

Updated model and textures on 4 Nurse outfits.

Update model, texture on the Clown base outfit and updated his VFX.

Updated Survivor Locomotion

New: Updated the posing for all Survivor locomotion animations. Added Start/Stop transition animations and quick turn animations. Added ability to use Flashlight while crouching. Updated crawling turn speed and added animation feedback for recovering.

New from PTB: Added new animation when entering the hatch while crawling. Updated Self-Heal fail animation. Slightly raised the camera when crawling.



Balance

The Clown

Power: Clown now has two types of bottles: Tonic and Antidote. Tap Secondary Power to switch which will be thrown Hold Secondary Power to reload bottles Reload time is now 3 seconds (down from 5 seconds)

Antidote bottles: Release a grey cloud that activates and turns yellow after 2.5 seconds Antidote clouds last a total of 7.5 seconds and are smaller than Tonic clouds Overlapping Antidote and Tonic clouds causes both to disappear Survivors and The Clown gain the "Invigorated" status effect when they touch the Antidote cloud Invigorated grants 10% movement speed bonus for 5 seconds An Intoxicated Survivor touching a yellow Antidote cloud is no longer intoxicated Tonic clouds remain unchanged

Addons: Party Bottle: Thrown bottles emit confetti when shattering (was Ether 5 Vol%) Fingerless Parade Gloves: Bottles are thrown with a different arc that doesn't go as high but goes further Smelly Inner Soles: Greater move speed bonus when reloading (was Common, now Rare) Solvent Jug: Moderately increases the Invigorated effect duration Thick Cork Stopper: Smaller reload time reduction Spirit of Hartshorn: Moderately expands The Antidote cloud area (was Ether 10 Vol%) VHS Porn: Swaps yellow and purple colour of Antidote and Tonic effects (was Rare, now is Common) Cigar Box: When any player becomes Invigorated, they see all other players' auras within a 16m radius Garish Makeup Kit: Considerably increases Invigorated Effect duration Tattoo's Middle Finger: Auras of Intoxicated or Invigorated survivors are revealed to you for 6 seconds

Audio: The Clown now has his own Terror Radius & Chase music.



The Trapper

Escaping from a Bear Trap now has a 1/6 (16.6%) chance of succeeding on each attempt, but is capped at a maximum of 6 attempts

Addons that reduce the chance of escape increase the maximum number of attempts as well as reducing the chance per attempt

The Wraith:

While cloaked, the Wraith is completely invisible (no shimmer) to Survivors when more than 20m away

Increased the duration of the uncloak speed boost from 1.0s to 1.25s

Restored a missing bone-rattle sound cue at the beginning of the Wraith's cloaking animation (sometimes referred to as "bell tech")

Fixed an issue where the Wraith would appear to uncloak completely while kicking a generator or breaking a pallet or wall while cloaked. The Wraith now only uncloaks the necessary bits.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wraith's add-on "The Serpent" to reset the uncloaking progress after completing an interaction. It will now leave the *Wraith completely uncloaked and able to attack and trigger an uncloak speed boost, after damaging a generator or breaking a pallet or wall.

Miscellaneous

Hex: Undying

While Hex: Undying is active, Survivors within 2/3/4 meters of any Dull Totem have their Aura revealed.

When another Hex Totem is cleansed, that Totem's Hex transfers to the Hex: Undying Totem, deactivating Hex: Undying. Any tokens the transferred Hex had are transferred as well

Misc. Perks

Fixated: Now works while injured

Iron Maiden: Effect lasts 30 seconds

Second Wind: Durations now 28/24/20 seconds

Pebble (Diversion): Now charges in 40/35/30 seconds

Deep Wound

Now always has a 20-second timer

Frank's Mixtape and Stab Wound Study adjusted to have the same proportional impact on Survivors' Deep Wound timers

Borrowed Time's tier adjustments are now the duration of the Endurance status effect at 10/12/15 seconds

Mangled

Mangled status effect always lasts until fully healed

Vigil no longer affects Mangled

Begrimed Head: Removed repair speed debuff, added Hemorrhage status effect

Rusty Attachments: Only applies Mangled to injured Survivors

Bug Fixes

Fixed a hitch occurring in the Loadout Panel when selecting an item

Fixed a hitch when opening the Bloodweb after a certain level

Fixed an issue that could cause some survivors passively falling asleep to not count towards the "Dream Master" achievement

Fixed some issues regarding user impersonation

Fixed a crash that could occur on the initial interaction screen

Fixed an issue that occurred occasionally after the killer disconnects from a match where the Player Level would display incorrect Level and Devotion values

Fixed an issue where the Survivor could get stuck and not be able to be picked up if downed while repairing a generator.

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight cone would not expand after successfully blinding the Killer

Fixed an issue where the 1st generator piston would move abnormally fast.

Fixed an issue with Steve's lips while gesturing.

Fixed an issue with the camera when the Nurse would carry a Survivor and attack.

Fixed an issue where Jane and Kate chest physics would not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the Oni's armour would be floating.

Fixed an issue where the Clown's hair would be floating.

Fixed an issue where Totems located next to the Combine Harvester's wheel on Coldwind Farm couldn't be cleansed

Fixed an issue where Elodie is screaming louder than other survivors.

Fixed various surface tags for footsteps and impacts

Fixed an issue where Doctor static attack doesn't play his sound.

Fixed an issue with some locomotion survivor animations

Fixed an issue with Legion customization "Hooded Leather Jacket"

Image credits: Behavior Interactive