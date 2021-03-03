Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide: Check Out All The Locations

Persona 5 Strikers is the latest entry to the franchise. This game has redesigned the action mechanics from a turn-based system to a free-flowing combat system. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a series of quests and side quests to complete for the players. The main quests help in the story progression of the game and the side quests help players learn more about different characters and events in the game. It also helps the player earn some special rewards along the way. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire.

Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire

After reaching a certain stage in the game, the players will start receiving requests from characters. One of the requests is made by Mona who tasks the players to look for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. There is a total of 8 Forgotten Desires that players need to find and each of them is located in a different Jail.

Finding the location of all the Desire Boxes can be a tough job as the players only receive a text clue and need to decipher the locations for these boxes themselves. The Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide will help the players locate all 8 Forgotten Desires in Persona 5 Strikers. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide below:

Trapped in a Wonderland

Request date: August 8th

Location: Shibuya Jail, Near the Underground Waterway Checkpoint

Prize: More accessories available from Sophia's shop.

Trapped in a Nightmare

Request date: August 11th

Location: Sendai Jail, near the Hirose St. Checkpoint

Prize: More accessories available from Sophia's shop.

Trapped in a Frozen Hell

Request date: August 17th

Location: Sapporo Jail, near the Arboretum Checkpoint

Prize: Unlocks Bondmaker Lv.2 bond skill.

Trapped in Ruins

Request date: August 23rd

Location: Okinawa Jail, near the Laboratory North Checkpoint

Prize: Divine Grace Skill Card.

Trapped in Shrine Gates

Request date: August 24th

Location: Kyoto Jail, Near the Fox Couple Checkpoint

Prize: Concentrate Skill Card.

Trapped in Dystopia

Request date: August 28th

Location: Osaka Jail, near the Shipping Railway Area Checkpoint

Prize: Power Incense.

Trapped in the Abyss

Request date: August 30th

Location: The Abyss, near the Depths of the Abyss Lower Stratum Checkpoint

Prize: Increases bond skill level cap.

Trapped in the Great Tree

Request date: August 30th

Location: Tree of Knowledge, near the Path of Surrender

Prize: Master Coffee Recipe.

