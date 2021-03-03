Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide: Check Out All The Locations

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers is the latest entry to the franchise. This game has redesigned the action mechanics from a turn-based system to a free-flowing combat system. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a series of quests and side quests to complete for the players. The main quests help in the story progression of the game and the side quests help players learn more about different characters and events in the game. It also helps the player earn some special rewards along the way. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire.
Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Cheat Engine: Check Out The Persona 5 Strikers Cheat Engine Table
Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune: Know All About Yoshitsune's Persona
After reaching a certain stage in the game, the players will start receiving requests from characters. One of the requests is made by Mona who tasks the players to look for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. There is a total of 8 Forgotten Desires that players need to find and each of them is located in a different Jail.
Finding the location of all the Desire Boxes can be a tough job as the players only receive a text clue and need to decipher the locations for these boxes themselves. The Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide will help the players locate all 8 Forgotten Desires in Persona 5 Strikers. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Forgotten Desire Guide below:
Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences: Check Out Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide
Also read: Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills: Best Bond Skills To Acquire In The Game