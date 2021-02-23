Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills: Best Bond Skills To Acquire In The Game

Persona 5 is an extremely popular J-RPG game, with a turn-based system. It is the story of a couple of high school students that go about their daily lives with studies and part-time jobs. These students have also taken up the responsibility of defeating foes with malicious hearts. The players have the power of entering people’s hearts and defeating them through that with the Power of their Persona. Persona 5 Strikers is the latest game in this franchise and occurs 5 years after the events of Persona 5. The game also has an expansive RPG system that players can use to upgrade the characters. Players would like to learn Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills.

Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills

Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to the previous Persona 5 game. The new game brings fast-paced action and other features too. One of the most talked-about features is the Bond feature. Players can increase their Bond-level by using Bond Skills, and many want to learn the best Bond skills in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Striker Best Bond Skills below:

Bondmaker: This is one of the first skills players will come across and it is a must-have. This skill increases the amount of Bond EXP players gain when fighting. It is also helpful to level up faster and unlock more bond skills in Persona 5 Strikers

Joker’s Wild: Joker is one of the unique characters in the game, as he has access to multiple personas. In the game, the players can acquire a new Persona by picking up masks in a battle. Having this skill will increase the drop rate of these masks and help the players acquire new Personas faster.

Extortionist: This Bond skill is an extremely useful one too. This skill increases the drop rate of money and items after battles , helping the players to hoard some cash for themselves.

Jewel Hunter: This is also an important skill if the players are looking for some riches. Treasure Demons are common in Persona and when defeated, they drop riches for the players to collect. Having this Bond skill will increase the spawn rate for the Treasure Demons, giving the player more chances to collect some riches.

Bond Skills for Health and Recovery: Some bond skills will help the players in their defensive capabilities of the game, check the best bond skills for health and recovery below:

Oracle Recovery

Ambusher

Metaverse Medic

Bond Skills for Combat: Some bond skills will help the players in their offensive capabilities of the game, check the best bond skills for combat below:

Avenger

Harisen Helper

Pass Appeal

