Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune: Know All About Yoshitsune's Persona

Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to the extremely popular Persona 5 Game. The events of Persona 5 Strikers occur 5 years after the events of the earlier game. The developers have completely revamped the playstyle by turning it from a turn-based game to a free-flowing action game. There are many personas that players can explore in the game. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune.

Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune is one of the Personas that the players can inherit in the game. Yoshitsune was one of the Samurais that lived during ancient times, he is known as one of the legendary Swordsmen. Check out the Yoshitsune stats below:

Base Level: 78

Strength: 57

Magic: 46

Endurance: 45

Agility: 51

Luck: 41

Skills

Myriad Slashes: Medium Physical damage to a narrow range 2x to 3x with a high chance of a critical hit.

Brave Blade: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with a high chance of a critical hit.

Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Rebel Will: Improves rate for increasing Showtime Gauge.

Masukukaja: Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Hassoun Tobi: Light Physical damage to a wide range 8x with a high chance of a critical hit.

Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills

Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to the previous Persona 5 game. The new game brings fast-paced action and other features too. One of the most talked-about features is the Bond feature. Players can increase their Bond-level by using Bond Skills, and many want to learn the best Bond skills in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Striker Best Bond Skills below:

Bondmaker: This is one of the first skills players will come across and it is a must-have. This skill increases the amount of Bond EXP players gain when fighting. It is also helpful to level up faster and unlock more bond skills in Persona 5 Strikers.

Joker’s Wild: Joker is one of the unique characters in the game, as he has access to multiple personas. In the game, the players can acquire a new Persona by picking up masks in a battle. Having this skill will increase the drop rate of these masks and help the players acquire new Personas faster.

Extortionist: This Bond skill is an extremely useful one too. This skill increases the drop rate of money and items after battles, helping the players to hoard some cash for themselves.

Jewel Hunter: This is also an important skill if the players are looking for some riches. Treasure Demons are common in Persona and when defeated, they drop riches for the players to collect. Having this Bond skill will increase the spawn rate for the Treasure Demons, giving the player more chances to collect some riches.

