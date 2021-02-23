Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences: Check Out Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide

Persona 5 is a very mainstream J-RPG game, with a turn-based framework. It is the tale of several secondary school understudies that approach their day-by-day lives with studies and low maintenance occupations. These understudies have likewise assumed up the liability of overcoming enemies with malignant hearts. The players have the force of entering individuals' hearts and overcoming them through that with the Power of their Persona. Persona 5 Strikers is the most recent game in this establishment and occurs 5 years after the occasions of Persona 5. The game likewise has a broad RPG framework that players can use to update the characters. Many players want to learn Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences.

Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences

Persona 5 Strikers have 3 difficulties to choose from, Easy Normal or Hard. Depending on the player’s playstyle and experience, they should choose the type of difficulty they want to play the game in. This difficulty is not set in stone and the players can switch to any other difficulty whenever they want in the game, except when they are in Battles. Person 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide will help the players learn the difference between all 3 difficulty types. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide below:

Easy

This the difficulty that should be chosen when the players are going to try out a game for the first time. It allows them to enjoy the storyline and sail through the campaign without encountering huge roadblocks. Many veterans will also end up choosing this difficulty as the combat style has changed for the game. Persona 5 had a turn-based combat system and Person 5 Strikers is a full-blown action-RPG, so getting a hang of the new combat style can take time for certain players. In Easy difficulty, the players' attacks inflict more damage and the enemies’ attacks are weaker.

Normal

This difficulty is for the players that are looking for a balanced experience. This difficulty provides a good story experience and also provides a little challenge for the players through combat situations. The normal difficulty would be chosen by most players that are starting the game for the first time and have some action-RPG combat experience beforehand.

Hard

This difficulty is for the players that are looking for a challenging experience. Hard difficulty is chosen mostly by veterans of the game. The player’s attacks are weaker and the enemy’s attacks deal greater damage. Also, when the game progresses and the difficulty of the game naturally increases players will observe a much higher difficulty increase in the game. This difficulty should be chosen by the people that aren’t ready for a challenging experience.

Merciless

This is the bonus difficulty mode and it has to be unlocked. The merciless difficulty is exactly what its name means, the game doesn’t have any mercy on the players and they have to go through the main campaign being almost perfect during their combat or they won't get through the game. This difficulty mode can only be unlocked once the player has defeated the secret reaper boss in the game. This difficulty can then be chosen when the players are trying out New Game+. There is a catch to this though, once the player has chosen Merciless as their difficulty type, they cant switch back to any other difficulty for the whole game.

