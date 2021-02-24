Persona 5 Strikers Alice Rumors Walkthrough: Here's How To Gather All The Rumors On Alice

Persona 5 Strikers has now been released and the players seem to love it. The game had a number of initial release dates before it was finally released on February 20, all over the globe. Since then the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. To help the players, we have picked some of the most asked questions and answered them here. Read more

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Differences: Check Out Persona 5 Strikers Difficulty Guide

Persona 5 Strikers Alice rumors

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like what are Persona 5 Strikers Alice rumors and how to gather rumours on alice. This is because the makers have introduced a number of interesting missions in their game. Apart from this, we have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what are Persona 5 Strikers Alice rumors and how to gather rumours on alice. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers.

The players will first need to speak to Ryuji

He can be found outside the Airsoft shop

Reach there and also keep an eye out for the two guys talking about Alice nearby

Focus of the person who will be located on the middle of the road

Then exit the alleyway where Ryuji is

Go to the ‘Dedicated Woman’ outside Big Bang Burger and speak to her

Start moving towards the clothing shop which is located just opposite the crepe stand

You will find Ann over there.

There you will also find a number of people begging to buy Alice merch

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity it is being released all over the globe for next generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills: Best Bond Skills To Acquire In The Game

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game