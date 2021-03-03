Persona 5 Strikers Miyamae Park Treasure: Check Out The Miyamae Park Treasure Location

Persona 5 Strikers is the furthest down-the-line installment to the establishment. This game has updated the activity mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. Persona 5 Strikers is an Action-RPG that has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players. The fundamental journeys help in the story movement of the game and the side missions assist players with studying various characters and occasions in the game. It likewise assists the player with procuring uncommon prizes during their journey. Numerous players have been curious about Persona 5 Strikers Miyamae Park Treasure.

Persona 5 Strikers Miyamae Park Treasure

There are many jails that players will explore during their journey in Persona 5 Strikers, one of these jails is the Shibuya Jail that holds many secrets and treasures for the players to unlock. One of the treasures that plays are having a hard time finding is the Miyamae Park treasure location. Check out the Miyamae Park treasure Location below:

Once the players reach halfway through Shibuya Jail, they will come across a location called Miyamae Park

Here they will find a lot of treasure chests for the players to unlock. But one treasure chest is towards the northwest corner of the street which needs to be unlocked as it is protected by lasers.

To unlock this laser-covered chest the players should walk towards the northeast corner street and look for a button to interact with. They can use the Joker’s third eye ability to find where it is hidden.

Once they interact with the button the players have 7 seconds to reach the chest and loot the treasure.

Persona 5 Strikers Bond Skills

Persona 5 Strikers is the sequel to the previous Persona 5 game. The new game brings fast-paced action and other features too. One of the most talked-about features is the Bond feature. Players can increase their Bond-level by using Bond Skills, and many want to learn the best Bond skills in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Striker Best Bond Skills below:

Bondmaker: This is one of the first skills players will come across and it is a must-have. This skill increases the amount of Bond EXP players gain when fighting. It is also helpful to level up faster and unlock more bond skills in Persona 5 Strikers

Joker’s Wild: Joker is one of the unique characters in the game, as he has access to multiple personas. In the game, the players can acquire a new Persona by picking up masks in a battle. Having this skill will increase the drop rate of these masks and help the players acquire new Personas faster.

Extortionist: This Bond skill is an extremely useful one too. This skill increases the drop rate of money and items after battles, helping the players to hoard some cash for themselves.

Jewel Hunter: This is also an important skill if the players are looking for some riches. Treasure Demons are common in Persona and when defeated, they drop riches for the players to collect. Having this Bond skill will increase the spawn rate for the Treasure Demons, giving the player more chances to collect some riches.

