Persona 5 Strikers Release Date: When Will This Persona 5 Spin-off Come Out? Know Here

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of a hack and slash role-playing video game and it is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. Persona 5 Strikers is a spin-off and a crossover between Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 and Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise. The game story is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Continue reading the article to know everything about this upcoming RPG.

Also read | Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Potion; Know Details

Persona 5 Strikers Release Date

Also read | Kingdom Hearts PC Collection: Epic Games Announces The Release Date For A PC Version

Persona games are some of the most famous and loved JRPGs and the upcoming Persona 5 Strikers is going to be a Persona 5 spin-off. It will be available for purchase starting next week from 23rd of February. This is also the first RPG Persona game to be released since the release of the first title in the series. Those who do not want to wait any further, they have the choice to pre-order physical copies of the game on Amazon for $69. This is a 31% discount on the $99.95 retail price. You can Pre-order Persona 5 Strikers here:

Players will be able to experience the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story and will be able to dynamically control their team during high-level action combat. The battles across entire Japan will lead to an epic road trip for all the players that embark on this journey. The key features Include:

Experience the world of Persona 5 Strikers on PC in Full HD, supports up to 4K

Steam Achievements and Trading Cards

Choose between Japanese and English VO

Full keyboard and mouse adaptation

Persona 5 Strikers Update - System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 8.1, 64bits Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-6350 Memory: 6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 10, 64bits Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7970 (3 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space



Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 12 To Feb 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also read | AC Valhalla Caustow Castle Location: Where Is The Area In Game?