Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Ruins: Check Out The Walkthrough For This Side Mission

Persona 5 Strikers has been released and it is trying to live up to the big name created by the previous games of the franchise. This game now has free-flowing action, with a rich and deep campaign. It has a complex storyline with an array of side missions to keep the players busy for hours at a time. These side missions can also help the players win special rewards. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers trapped in Ruins.

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Ruins

When the player has played a considerable amount of the story, they will start receiving side quests in the form of requests. One of the characters that initiate such requests is Mona. Mona is looking to complete her desire box and tasks the players to look for these desires. They include Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. One of these desires is called Trapped In Ruins and players are having a hard time finding it. Check out the location for Trapped in Ruins in Persona 5 Strikers below:

Hint:

Hmm, I can smell a Desire in the Okinawa Jail. It’s on top of a shipping container...I think we can reach it if we use the cargo hooks. Let's go track it down!

The Trapped in Ruins desire is located in the Okinawa jail, players should first reach the Laboratory North Checkpoint.

The floating cube is located on top of the stack of containers in the first container room

The players need to take the help of the moving crane to reach the top and collect it.

The reward for completing this side mission is a Divine Grace Skill Card.

Persona 5 Strikers Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune is one of the Personas that the players can inherit in the game. Yoshitsune is one of the Samurais that lived during ancient times, he is known as one of the legendary Swordsmen. Check out the Yoshitsune stats below:

Base Level: 78

Strength: 57

Magic: 46

Endurance: 45

Agility: 51

Luck: 41

Skills

Myriad Slashes: Medium Physical damage to a narrow range 2x to 3x with high chance of critical hit.

Brave Blade: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with high chance of critical hit.

Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Rebel Will: Improves rate for increasing Showtime Gauge.

Masukukaja: Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Hassou Tobi: Light Physical damage to a wide range 8x with high chance of critical hit.

