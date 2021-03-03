Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Ruins: Check Out The Walkthrough For This Side Mission

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers has been released and it is trying to live up to the big name created by the previous games of the franchise. This game now has free-flowing action, with a rich and deep campaign. It has a complex storyline with an array of side missions to keep the players busy for hours at a time. These side missions can also help the players win special rewards. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers trapped in Ruins.
When the player has played a considerable amount of the story, they will start receiving side quests in the form of requests. One of the characters that initiate such requests is Mona. Mona is looking to complete her desire box and tasks the players to look for these desires. They include Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. One of these desires is called Trapped In Ruins and players are having a hard time finding it. Check out the location for Trapped in Ruins in Persona 5 Strikers below:
Hint:
Hmm, I can smell a Desire in the Okinawa Jail. It’s on top of a shipping container...I think we can reach it if we use the cargo hooks. Let's go track it down!
Yoshitsune is one of the Personas that the players can inherit in the game. Yoshitsune is one of the Samurais that lived during ancient times, he is known as one of the legendary Swordsmen. Check out the Yoshitsune stats below:
