Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Cooking Papa Request? Find All The Details In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. It was initially released for the Japan audience in 2016 and in February 2021 , it was released for the world wide audience. In this post, we are going to be having a closer look at what is Cooking Papa request, how to complete the Cooking Papa request in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

In Persona 5 Strikers, you’ll be given the option to teach Zenkichi how to cook. This is known as the Cooking Papa request in the game. Talk to him when you first enter Osaka and he’ll talk about how he wishes he was able to offer Akane a better mealtime experience. Fair enough wish from a loving father! Since all he does is boil vegetables and meat. Grim. Right? in the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to complete the Cooking Papa request in Persona 5 Strikers.

How to complete the Cooking Papa request in Persona 5 Strikers?

Zenkichi can be found outside a souvenir shop in Osaka’s Shinsekai area. First, you’ll need to go to him and talk. This is when you’ll hear all about his terrible cooking abilities. From his talk, it’s hard to go past the fact that his daughter hates his cooking style. So, how can you improve this situation? The simple answer is to teach Zenkichi how to cook better.

First, you need to go to the Requests menu and accept the mission. It’s titled Cooking Papa’, and it is requested by Zenkichi (This is for my daughter Akane Hasegawa.) What a cute daughter she is! Next, you’ll need to go and find your teammates to complete the mission. To select your teammates, travel to Dotonbori. When you reach there, you’ll see this character named Haru standing just to the right of where you are, next to Ryuji. She’s flattered that you chose her, and suggests teaching Zenkichi Obanzai-style cuisine. For your information, Obanzai-style cuisine is nice, simple, rustic, and delicious food. Now, you need to go back to your requests menu and accept the Obanzai Ingredients request. This requires you to collect the following ingredients.

Kamo-Nasu, (Eggplant - available from Shinsekai supermarket) opposite where Zenkichi was standing. You got to purchase it for 240 Yen or in Sophia’s shop.

Tofu - available from Sophia’s shop for 280 Yen.

Beef - available from Sophia’s shop for 640 Yen.

If these aren’t available to buy from Sophia, you might want to check your requests. If you haven’t yet, complete the Elegant Experiment request from Ichinose, as it rewards you with a wider variety of groceries to buy. When you have all the ingredients, you’ll receive an Obanzai Recipe upon turning in the request.

Next, head over to the area where Zenkichi gave you a mission and have a chat with Futaba. She’ll say how picky she is about yakisoba, which makes her the perfect taste-tester for Zenkichi’s cooking. She reckons curry and ramen are the delicious treats kids like to eat. Finish the conversation and go back to the requests menu. Accept the mission Forging the Ultimate Menu’, and go back to the campervan. After getting back to the campervan, you’ll need to cook the following meal.

Kyoto Curry (beef, onion, rice, kamo-nasu, eggplant.)

Miso Ramen (flour, miso.)

Turn in the Forging the Ultimate Menu request, and Futaba will give you an absolute rave review about the food. Now, all you have to do is to report in the Cooking Papa request, and you’re all done! Congrats, what a great teacher you are. Your reward is BOND Experience, which you can trade in for BOND skills.