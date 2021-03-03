How To Beat Sierra In Pokemon Go? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

If you are a regular Pokemon Go Player, then you know that Sierra is one of the leaders of Team Go Rocket, and she has powerful Pokemon to beat as well. You need to know the best counters to take her down in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go, Sierra best counters and more.

How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll only be able to beat Sierra by using the best counters designed for her. Recently, Sierra’s lineup has gone through significant changes. In the coming sections, we’ll look at Sierra’s current lineup and counters for each one of the Pokemon in her lineup.

Sierra’s current lineup

Carvanha.

Hippowdon, Porygon, and Mismagius.

Flygon, Houndoom, and Walrein.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Carvanha

Carvanha isn't a particularly strong Pokemon to begin with. And since it's a Water/Dark-type, it is pretty easy to tackle. Also, there are a lot of possible counters that you can use to beat it. Below, we’ve given you all the counters you can use against Carvanha.

Togekiss, Charm/Ancient Power.

NorTerra, Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant.

Scrafty, Counter/Foul Play.

Hydreigon, Dragon Breath/Dark Pulse.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Hippowdon

Hippowdon is only a Ground-type Pokemon. But its move pool is so varied and wild that there's a chance even the best Hippowdon counter may be weak against its moves during the battle time. As a result of that, try some of the following counters that we’ve given below. If one fails, move onto the next one immediately.

Torterra, Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant.

Kyogre, Waterfall/Surf.

Rhyperior, Mud Slap/Surf.

Roserade, Razor Leaf/Grass Knot.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Porygon

Since Porygon is a Normal-type Pokemon, it is only weak to the Fighting-type ones. It has a powerful move pool, but if you go all out with your strongest Fighting-type Pokemon, you should be able to take it down. Below is a list of counters you can use to beat Porygon.

Machamp, Counter/Close Combat.

Hariyama, Counter/Dynamic Punch.

Lucario, Counter/Power-Up Punch.

Escavalier, Counter/Drill Run.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Mismagius.

Mismagius can be taken down easily by using Normal and Dark-type Pokemon. Since it only has Ghost-type moves, the task becomes that much easier. Below, we’ve given you a list of counters you can use to take down Mismagius.

Krookodile, Snarl/Crunch.

Ursaring, Shadow Claw/Close Combat.

Muk, Snarl/Dark Pulse.

Tyranitar, Smack Down/Crunch.

Pokemon Go counters, Houndoom

Houndoom is a Fire-/Dark-type Pokemon. So, Bug-types would be the worst option to deal with it. Any Fighting, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves will deal double damage against Houndoom. In other words, Those Pokemons are highly effective. So if you’ve faced off against Sharpedo in slot two, hopefully it is still healthy to fight with Houndoom. Below is a list of counters you can use to beat Houndoom.

Rampardos, Smack Down/Rock Slide.

Kingler, Bubble/Crabhammer.

Conkeldurr, Counter/Dynamic Punch.

Kyogre, Waterfall/Hydro Pump.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Flygon

Flygon is a Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon with some powerful moves. Ideally, you'll still have one shield left here to block a charged attack from this Pokemon. You'll want to use Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type Pokemon to beat Flygon. But only go for the latter if the Flygon you're against knows Mud Shot. Otherwise, the Dragon-type moves of Flygon will see you off comfortably. Below is a list of counters that are useful to defeat Flygon.

Gardevoir, Charm/Synchronoise.

Clefable, Charm/Meteor Mash.

Alolan Ninetales, Powder Snow/Weather Ball.

Articuno, Ice Shard/Icy Wind.

Pokemon Go Sierra counters, Walrein

Walrein is an Ice/Water-type Pokemon. So Grass, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves are the best to use. Unfortunately, Fire-type Pokemon aren't recommended thanks to the Water-type moves of Walrein. You can use the below counter list to take down Walrein.

Tangrowth, Vine Whip/Power Whip.

Alolan Exeggutor, Bullet Seed/Seed Bomb.

Metagross, Bullet Punch/Meteor Mash.

Melmetal, Thunder Shock/Superpower.

