Persona 5 Strikers Chest Behind Lasers: How To Unlock This Treasure Chest Behind Lasers?

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. The game was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus and is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The game is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. The game has a lot of quests and this article will serve as a guide for one of them, known as Persona 5 Strikers chest behind lasers.

How to Open Chest Behind Lasers in Persona 5 Strikers?

When the players reach halfway through the Shibuya jail, they will come across a place known as "Miyamae Park" and this location has a lot of treasure chests. All these chests are optional and for the player to unlock. Most of these won't prove as a problem in being unlocked but one of them the chests located on the street level in the northwest corner of the map is surrounded by lasers but there are no hints shown as to how it can be unlocked. Follow these steps to get this chest:

The first thing to do is to travel to the northeast corner of Miyamae Park on the street level.

In the area, players will find a small button on the sidewalk There will be a prompt to interact with it.

For the players who are having difficulty finding the button, it is useful to activate Joker's Third Eye ability This will highlight all objects that can be interacted with in the area.

Interact with the button and there will be seven seconds to reach the treasure chest.

Additionally, players will have to contend with countless enemies that will spawn between the player's location at the chest.

Inside the chest, players will find an "Alluring Sticker" accessory.

Players can equip the accessory on any Persona 5 Strikers party member This will increase the Showtime gauge increase rate.



Persona 5 Strikers update 1.02

The latest 1.02 update of Person 5 Strikers addresses some of the crashing, stuttering and lag issues and adds some stability and performance improvements.

Addressed game crashing issues.

Added fixes for stuttering and lag fixes.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Added stability and performance improvements.

Other minor under the hood fixes

