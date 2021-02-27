Persona 5 Strikers Step-By-Step Guide: Here's How To Get Lucifer

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persoan 5 Strikers: how to get Lucifer?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find Lucifer in the game and are thus asking questions like how to get Lucifer. This is because the makers have added a lot of enemies and shadows that certainly make the game extremely difficult to compete against. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to get lucifer in Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers dire shadows locations.

Complete the game and create a game clear save.

Then load this saved game.

This will start a cutscene with Lavenza in the Velvet Room.

Finish all the Powerful Shadow Requests.

Defeat all the shadows and then add them to your collection by performing Persona Fusion.

Fight the reaper at Painful Past+ Request, "Knocking on Death's Door."

Defeat the boss and then return to the Velvet Room to talk to Lavenza.

Start a New Game+

Then fuse Black Frost, Mara, Metatron, Alice, and Yoshitsune to get Lucifer

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity, it is being released all over the globe for next-generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity across Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

