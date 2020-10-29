PlayStation App Update: Check Out All New Features Released In Major PS App Update

The PlayStation app has just received a major update. This update completely redesigns the application and the user experience. The PlayStation app update is just in time for the release of the PS5. This update brings a whole of new key features to the application which will recreate the way players use the application. The PS app update aims to make a more smooth and efficient experience for the players to communicate on the platform.

Also read: PS5 User Interface Released By Sony: Know All About PS5 User Experience

Also read: PS5 Won't Record Voice Chats Secretly With The New Party Chat System; Details Here

PlayStation app update

Sony has sent out a major update for the PS app. This update aims to amplify the player’s connection with their friends and games while they are away from the console. The new update is designed to enhance the experience for both PS4 and PS5 users. The update will be available for iOS and Android users, users should have iOS 12.2 or higher or Android OS 6.0 or higher. The PS app update brings new features such as voice chat, native PS store integration, and more. Learn more about the PS app update below:

UI Redesign

The update brings a new sleeker UI to the application. The new home screen allows the players to quickly access information such as friends that are online, recently played games, trophy lists, and more.

Messages Integration

The new update aims for a unified experience; PlayStation wants to keep all its eggs in one basket and has decided to forego the PS messages app. The PS messages app will no longer be a standalone application and all the chats and other information will be carried over to the main PS app. This move has been made to create one platform to access everything for the PlayStation users.

Voice Chat and Party Groups

One more new feature is that players can now create party groups through their phones itself. Players can create a group of up to 15 players and voice chat through their phones in the new PlayStation app.

Natively Integrate PlayStation store and remote downloads

The new PS store makes the experience of downloading games and add ons remotely a lot smoother and more efficient.

New Features for the PS5

The PS app update was also designed to house new features for their upcoming next-gen console. With the updated PS app, players can now remotely launch games, remotely sign in and manage their storage in the PS5 when they run out of space.

All the Latest PlayStation News

A new explore tab has been introduced to the PlayStation App. This tab provides the players with official news from the game developers and PlayStation blog so that the players can stay up to date with the world of PlayStation.

Also read: Spidercat Revealed For Miles Morales PS5 Game, Can Assist In Finisher Moves

Also read: PS5 Teardown: Next-gen Console's 'Liquid Metal' Cooling Explained