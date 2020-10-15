Spidercat Revealed For Miles Morales PS5 Game, Can Assist In Finisher Moves

Sony and Insomniac Games enjoyed massive success with Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018 and a sequel to the game set one year after events of the first game was announced later on. A trailer for the same was launched during he PS5 announcement event and the game will feature Miles Morales picking up the mantle of Spider-Man instead of Peter Parker. The trailer of the game showcased Miles Morales finding his neighbourhood of Harlem b being subjected to a damaging battle between an energy corporation and a criminal army. Thus, it means that the game will feature an array of villains which Miles will have to face throughout the runtime. However, it looks like Miles Morales will not be alone in the battle with villains as he will be assisted by 'Spider-Cat'. Check it out below -

Spider-Cat first look from Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Game Informer was the first one to reveal a gameplay video of Spider-Cat in action. The video shared by Game Informer showcases how Miles meets his new cat friend and also features Spider-Cat in action. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Still from Exclusive Look at Spider-Cat in Spider-Man: Miles Morales (YouTube)

The bodega cat in the name is named 'Spider-Man' and is similar looking to the Goose cat from Captain Marvel. Miles first rescues the cat after it goes missing, however, the exact reason behind it going missing is not revealed. Later on, Miles hands the cat to its owner. Later on, the kitty can be seen donning a Spider-Man mask and finds itself comfortable in Miles' backpack. The cat also assists Miles Morales in battle by showing some finishing moves.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not far away now as the game is set to launch on November 12, 2020, on the PS4 and PS5. The game can also be played on 4K 60 FPS which is called as the 'performance mode' or in 4K 30 FPS coupled with ray tracing for PS5 players only. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales game is all set to be a launch title for the PS5 along with others like the Demon's Soul PS5 remake.

