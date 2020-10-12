PS5 Teardown: Next-gen Console's 'Liquid Metal' Cooling Explained

PlayStation's official YouTube channel surprised fans recently when it shared a teardown video of its latest PS5 console. Fans have to wait back a few days after the console is launched in order to watch YouTubers make teardown video of the device, however, this time around, it was the company itself giving 'an up-close and personal look at the console hardware'. Check out the video below -

PS5 Teardown video

Before the console was opened up to reveal the tech it houses inside, vice president of mechanical design for PlayStation, Yasuhiro Ootori revealed the ports PS5 supports. The console comes with two USB ports in the front, coupled with USB-A and USB-C which is capable of 10GBPS. The back of the device features two USB-A ports along with an ethernet jack, power connecter and an HDMI port. However, one of the key features of the PS5 console is the implementation of Liquid Metal cooling. Read below to know what the new system cooling method is -

PS5 Liquid Metal cooling explained

Liquid Metal is an alloy made out of metals like gallium and indium. It is in the liquid form at room temperatures, allowing it to have greater thermal conductivity compared to the thermal pastes which are considered an industry standard. In the PS5, the Liquid Metal sits right between the processor and the heatsink, which allows the console to remain cool during extended hours of gameplay processing.

Liquid Cooling is rather a niche amid hardware enthusiasts, used in PC-builds to max out its performance. Thus, its implementation in a mainstream console like PS5 is admirable as its installation in a device is not simple. Liquid Metal already comes with a high manufacturing cost which is later burdened with a tricky application process and risk of electrical conduction.

While the device teardown video might have come as a treat to many of PS5 fans, it also comes along with a warning. The description of the video suggests that if users take it to themselves to teardown a PS5 console, it voids their manufacturer's guarantee. The description read - '*Do not try this at home. Risk of exposure to laser radiation, electric shock, or other injuries. Disassembling your PS5 console will invalidate your manufacturer’s guarantee'

